Real Betis rule out January exit for Troy Parrott amid Manchester United, Tottenham links

Manchester United and Tottenham have suffered a blow in pursuit of Troy Parrott as Real Betis rule out a winter move.

Real Betis have ruled out selling Troy Parrott in the upcoming winter transfer window despite interest from Manchester United and Tottenham, according to an update from Christian Vaquero.

The Irish striker has attracted a lot of attention following his promising start to life in Spain, with both Premier League clubs potentially looking to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the second half of the season.

Vaquero has dismissed suggestions of an imminent transfer to either Manchester United or Tottenham, stating that there is currently nothing concrete involving Parrott and the English clubs ahead of the winter window.

While interest could develop before the summer of 2027, Betis are not prepared to entertain a January departure. The Spanish club officially announced Parrott’s arrival from AZ Alkmaar for an initial €16 million, with a further €4 million in potential add-ons.

The Republic of Ireland international signed a contract running until 2031, which places Betis in a strong negotiating position. Parrott has a €100 million release clause in his contract and has made a strong start at Betis, featuring in seven games and contributing towards three goals.

Although he is still adapting to a new league and environment, the Irishman’s early performances have given potential suitors enough reasons to monitor his progress.

Why do Manchester United and Tottenham want a striker?

Both Manchester United and Tottenham could pursue Parrott in summer. The Red Devils face centre-forward depth issues with Benjamin Sesko sidelined by injury and Joshua Zirkzee, linked with AC Milan, out of favour. They were keen on signing a new striker in the summer and were ready to cash in on the Dutch striker, but things did not work out.

Despite bolstering their attack by signing Omar Marmoush late on in the window, Tottenham are in desperate need of adding another traditional striker to the mix. They have struggled for goals, leaving Roberto De Zerbi seeking another option to challenge Dominic Solanke for a regular starting role.

Parrott’s performances until the end of the season will determine the intensity of summer interest. For now, Betis have made clear they will not sanction a January departure, which means Manchester United and Tottenham will have to look elsewhere.