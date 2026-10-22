Arsenal front-runners to sign Can Uzun, face stiff competition

Premier League champions Arsenal are in pole position to sign 20-year-old Turkish international Can Uzun from Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Aston Villa and Everton are also interested in Can Uzun, with the youngster attracting attention from Brighton & Hove Albion, AC Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Napoli as well. Meanwhile, Eintracht Frankfurt will insist on the €60 million release clause in the Turk’s contract to part ways with him next year.

Who is Can Uzun?

Can Uzun has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from FC Nuremberg in July 2024. A native of Regensburg, the 20-year-old spent his formative years in Germany, passing through the academies at Freier-TuS Regensburg, SSV Jahn Regensburg, and FC Ingolstadt 04 before graduating from the youth division at FC Nuremberg.

The Turkish international has made considerable progress in the last two seasons, enjoying a solid 2025/26 campaign with 10 goals and 6 assists in 28 outings. The youngster has continued that form this term, having netted four goals and provided three assists in six appearances thus far. Meanwhile, Uzun’s progress has provoked interest from several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

A man in demand

Aston Villa may pursue a versatile attacker next year, as Tammy Abraham has struggled since arriving from Besiktas last year. While Nicolas Jackson has been impressive at the onset of his stint with the West Midlands outfit, Unai Emery needs more firepower, and Uzun’s versatility makes him an appealing alternative for different attacking positions.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s interest in Can Uzun is understandable. With Viktor Gyokeres struggling to make his mark in the ongoing campaign, a departure appears to be on the cards. Additionally, Christos Tzolis is the only specialist left winger in Mikel Arteta’s squad. So, Uzun, with his ability to play as a winger, a striker, and a no. 10, is an option worth considering.

As for Everton, the Toffees could not secure a replacement for Beto in the final hours of the summer transfer window. So, with Thierno Barry the only centre-forward in David Moyes’s squad, Uzun has emerged as an appealing target. The youngster has shown a penchant for scoring goals with his intelligent movement and poaching ability, making him a credible option for Everton.

However, the Turkish international will not be a cost-effective acquisition, as Eintracht Frankfurt will point to the €60 million clause in his contract to sanction a sale. With over half a dozen clubs pursuing Uzun’s signature, the Bundesliga club will expect a big-money departure if a bidding war commences.