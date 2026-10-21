Jose Mourinho pushing Real Madrid to sign Scott McTominay

Jose Mourinho is pushing Real Madrid to beat Aston Villa and Manchester United to sign Scottish midfield star Scott McTominay.

Real Madrid are considering a move for Napoli midfielder Scott McTominay, with Jose Mourinho keen to reunite with the Scottish international and strengthen his options in the middle of the park.

According to Fichajes, Mourinho has identified the 29-year-old as a potential addition to his squad, having previously worked with him at Manchester United. Napoli value McTominay at around €60 million, which could complicate negotiations.

Real Madrid are pursuing Scott McTominay’s signature

The Italian club have received enquiries from Real Madrid, although there has been no indication that they have submitted a formal offer. The Portuguese manager believes McTominay’s physical presence, ability to recover possession and threat in the opposition’s penalty area could make him a valuable asset at the Santiago Bernabeu.

His performances in Italy have underlined his ability to contribute at both ends of the pitch; Mourinho values his defensive work and physicality, while McTominay has often been most effective when given the freedom to make forward runs and arrive late in the penalty area.

McTominay joined Napoli from Manchester United in 2024 for approximately €30.5 million and quickly established himself as an important figure. His first season in Italy proved particularly successful, as he helped the club win the Serie A title and won the player of the year award.

The midfielder’s future remains uncertain as he negotiates a contract extension with Napoli. His current deal runs until June 2028, but renewal talks remain unresolved. Napoli sporting director Giovanni Manna has confirmed that both parties want to continue their relationship, although financial issues still need to be resolved.

McTominay is seeking wages of around €8 million per year, a demand that could complicate the renewal process and leave the door open for interested clubs. Mourinho could have an advantage in the race, as McTominay is open to reuniting with his former manager at Real Madrid.

Premier League duo to rival Real Madrid

However, Los Blancos could face competition from Manchester United and Aston Villa. United are seeking further midfield reinforcements despite additions in the summer, while Unai Emery wants greater depth at Villa Park. McTominay’s goalscoring ability and capacity to influence both phases of play could appeal to both sides.

The midfielder’s future depends on contract renewal talks with Napoli through summer 2027; if no extension is agreed, he enters the final year of his deal, potentially opening the door for interested clubs.