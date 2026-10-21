Gessime Yassine expects to join Chelsea amid Everton, Newcastle United links

Chelsea have a significant advantage in their pursuit of Gessime Yassine amidst interest from rivals Everton and Newcastle United.

Gessime Yassine is firmly on Chelsea’s radar, with the Strasbourg winger comfortable with the prospect of eventually moving to Stamford Bridge, according to TEAMtalk.

His performances in France have strengthened Chelsea and their BlueCo ownership group’s belief in his long-term potential, with interest also coming from Everton and Newcastle United.

Yassine joined Strasbourg in January and has made encouraging progress since arriving at the French club. He has featured in seven matches during the ongoing campaign, accumulating more than 600 minutes with two goals and two assists.

Capable of operating on either flank, the youngster has emerged as an exciting attacking prospect. His development has attracted attention from several Premier League clubs, with Newcastle and Everton among those monitoring closely.

However, Chelsea’s existing relationship with Strasbourg gives them a considerable advantage over their domestic rivals. Both clubs operate under the BlueCo ownership structure, allowing Chelsea to monitor Yassine’s development closely and assess when he might be ready to make the step up to the Premier League.

The Blues view him as a potential addition for the future. Chelsea could look to bring him to Stamford Bridge in 2027 or allow him to continue developing in France before making a decision.

Their existing depth in the wide attacking positions also means there is little need to rush the youngster into the first-team picture. Chelsea can afford to take a patient approach while ensuring he continues to gain valuable experience at Strasbourg.

Premier League duo are behind Chelsea in the race

Everton and Newcastle, meanwhile, are also monitoring Yassine. The Toffees added attacking options during the summer but still need greater depth on the flanks. Jack Grealish’s long-term future at the club also remains uncertain, with the England international currently on loan.

Newcastle could similarly benefit from strengthening their wide areas. Jacob Murphy‘s future is another consideration, with the 31-year-old’s contract running out at the end of the season.

Yassine’s potential and versatility could make him an attractive long-term investment for either club. Nevertheless, Chelsea’s established pathway between Stamford Bridge and Strasbourg puts them in a strong position.