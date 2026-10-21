Cavan Sullivan expected to join Manchester City amid Barcelona, Real Madrid links

Manchester City are set to beat Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid to the signature of American teenage sensation Cavan Sullivan.

Manchester City are confident of securing Cavan Sullivan’s long-term future, with the highly rated American teenager expected to join the club in 2028 despite interest from Barcelona and Real Madrid.

According to TEAMtalk, City and their parent organisation, City Football Group (CFG), have held extensive discussions with the 17-year-old’s representatives about his development and the pathway planned for him in England. His move to the Etihad Stadium is considered a done deal.

Sullivan has emerged as one of the most exciting young prospects in world football, attracting attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs. Barcelona and Real Madrid have already held conversations regarding his future, highlighting the growing competition for his signature.

Sullivan’s sensational rise at Philadelphia

Promoted to Philadelphia Union’s first team midway through 2024, Sullivan has amassed more than 50 senior appearances. The 2026 campaign has been a breakthrough season: he has featured in 33 matches and contributed to 21 goals, an impressive return for a player who has often operated in deeper, wider roles rather than exclusively in advanced attacking positions.

His ability to influence play from deeper, wider roles underlines his potential. Manchester City have closely monitored his development and believe he has the potential to become an important addition to their wider project.

City’s contingency plan for Sullivan

However, uncertainty surrounding City’s ongoing legal battle over alleged breaches of Premier League financial rules could complicate the planned move. The club continue to maintain their innocence, but the possibility of serious sanctions has forced CFG to consider alternative arrangements.

CFG’s multi-club network, spanning four continents, gives Manchester City strategic flexibility to nurture top talent without disruption. As per the report, contingency plans have been discussed with Sullivan’s representatives.

If circumstances prevent or delay his arrival at the Etihad Stadium, City could arrange a loan move to another club within the CFG network or a suitable team elsewhere. Such flexibility would allow the American to continue developing at a high level without disrupting his career progression.