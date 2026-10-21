Bayern Munich rival Real Madrid in Enzo Fernandez chase

The possibility of a major shake-up at Manchester City could have consequences far beyond the Premier League, with Enzo Fernandez emerging as one of the names capable of triggering a heavyweight European transfer battle.

According to Fichajes, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, and Paris Saint-Germain have revived their interest in 25-year-old Manchester City midfielder Enzo Fernandes.

Much of the speculation is linked to the uncertainty surrounding City’s future amid their ongoing financial case, with a potential relegation scenario potentially forcing the club to reconsider the futures of several prominent players. Fernandez would inevitably command significant attention if he became available, given his age, experience and ability to influence matches from midfield.

Real Madrid and Bayern prepare for Enzo battle

Real Madrid’s interest has particularly strong historical roots. The Spanish giants previously monitored Fernandez during his time at River Plate, while Jose Mourinho is understood to have identified him as a midfielder capable of improving the organisation and progression of the Madrid midfield. After missing out on Rodri, Fernandez is the ideal target due to his ability on the ball and combativeness.

His profile would appeal to Real Madrid, as Fernandez can dictate possession from deeper areas, switch play with his passing and contribute further forward when required. That combination makes him more than simply a holding midfielder.

Bayern Munich could offer a different proposition and Vincent Kompany is reportedly attracted by Fernandez’s creativity and could see him complementing Joshua Kimmich, Aleksandar Pavlovic and Tom Bischof. His ability to operate in different midfield roles would give Bayern additional flexibility in possession.

However, everything depends on what happens with Manchester City and if the club avoids the most severe punishment, there may be little reason for Fernandez to consider leaving. A significant sporting sanction, meanwhile, could completely transform the equation.

Real Madrid have the strongest pull

If Fernandez genuinely becomes available, Real Madrid should be considered the most dangerous destination. Bayern can offer stability and a dominant domestic platform, but Madrid can offer him the opportunity to become the central midfielder in one of football’s biggest projects.

Fernandez would also address a specific need as Madrid have plenty of technical quality, yet his combination of passing range, defensive work and attacking ambition could give Mourinho greater control over matches against elite opposition.

Bayern would arguably provide the most natural tactical environment, particularly if Kompany wants a midfielder comfortable dictating possession. PSG, meanwhile, could make the financial argument extremely difficult to resist. But the biggest variable is City. and if relegation actually materialises, Fernandez’s decision could become less about who wants him most and more about which club offers the clearest sporting future.