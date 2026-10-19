Tottenham in transfer tussle to sign Otavio

Tottenham Hotspur will look to sign 20-year-old Brazilian international Otavio from Cruzeiro next year.

According to a report by German outlet Fussball News, Otavio is also the subject of interest from Nottingham Forest, with both Premier League clubs “leading the serious pursuit and keen to integrate the young goalkeeper into their long-term plans” after closely monitoring his progress this year.

Per Fussball News, Borussia Dortmund, FC Porto, and Napoli are also keen on signing the young South American goalkeeper, with Dortmund submitting an enquiry to discuss a possible deal. Meanwhile, Cruzeiro will demand around €25-30 million to part ways with him next year.

Who is Otavio?

Otavio is the latest goalkeeper from his homeland to rise in prominence. The past decade has witnessed the rise of Alisson Becker and Ederson, among others, with both shot-stoppers taking the Premier League by storm. As for their compatriot, he spent his formative years in Brazil, rising through the ranks at Cruzeiro before breaking into the club’s first-team squad.

The 20-year-old has enjoyed his breakthrough at Cruzeiro this season, making 33 appearances so far while keeping eight clean sheets and conceding 38 goals. Meanwhile, the Brazilian goalkeeper made his senior bow for the Selecao in the recent international break, and his exploits have piqued the attention of nearly half a dozen clubs.

London calling?

Tottenham Hotspur’s interest in Otavio is understandable. While Antonin Kinsky has assumed the first-choice goalkeeper’s role since the North London club sanctioned Guglielmo Vicario’s loan exit in the summer transfer window, he has been underwhelming in the first two months of the 2026/27 season.

Reports have suggested that Martin Dubravka may replace Kinsky as the first-choice goalkeeper for Tottenham. While those claims have been dismissed, it creates an impression that the Lilywhites are not happy with the Czech goalkeeper’s performances. Otavio has thus emerged as an option worth considering due to his exploits for Cruzeiro this season.

The Brazilian international has prevented 5.23 goals this season based on the quality of shots he has faced thus far. He is also adept with the ball at his feet, which adds to his appeal for a team that aspires to become a possession-dominant side. Cruzeiro’s asking price of €25-30 million makes him an enticing option, though Tottenham will face stiff competition for his signature.