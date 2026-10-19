Leeds United face Premier League battle in Igor Paixao chase

Leeds United face competition from other Premier League clubs in the race to sign Igor Paixao, with another attempt to sign the Brazilian possible in January.

According to Football Insider, Leeds United could face intense competition from Premier League rivals in their pursuit of Paixao ahead of the January transfer window. Marseille may be open to selling the Brazilian winger and could be persuaded to lower their £40 million asking price, potentially encouraging Leeds to renew their interest during the winter market.

Marseille have endured a difficult period, particularly because of financial problems that have affected the club’s progress. During the summer, the struggling Ligue 1 giants sold several players in an attempt to balance their finances, and that trend could continue ahead of January.

Four defeats and three wins from their opening seven matches reflect a concerning start to the campaign. Marseille may therefore be open to selling some of their underperforming players in January, with Paixao reportedly among those who could be made available. The 26-year-old Brazilian scored his first goal of the season in Marseille’s 5-2 victory over Angers.

Marseille signed Paixao in the summer of 2025 after beating competition from clubs including Leeds United. The Brazilian enjoyed a productive campaign last season, scoring 12 goals and providing seven assists, and Marseille reportedly value him at around £40 million. However, given their financial difficulties, they could accept a cut-price offer for the attacker, which would keep Leeds interested.

Leeds United face competition for Igor Paixao

Leeds United were interested in Paixao again during the summer, according to reports, and have maintained contact with his representatives over the past two transfer windows. The winger eventually chose to remain with Marseille, although concerns about the club’s direction could lead him to reconsider his future.

Leeds reportedly had an opportunity to sign him during the summer, but Marseille’s £40 million asking price prompted them to withdraw from the negotiations. If the Brazilian winger becomes available for a lower fee in January, the Elland Road club could move ahead of the competition.

Arsenal were one of the clubs interested during the summer, and they could be among those continuing to monitor the situation. Leeds may face significant competition for the Brazilian winger ahead of January, with several other interested parties likely to emerge in the coming months.

However, Leeds United’s extensive background work on Paixao and their prolonged communication with his representatives could give them a slight advantage. Ultimately, any potential winter move will depend on Marseille’s revised asking price and whether Les Phoceens are prepared to sell.