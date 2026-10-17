Leeds United have chance to sign Igor Paixao from Marseille

Struggling Ligue 1 giants Marseille may be forced to cash in on 26-year-old Brazilian winger Igor Paixao next year.

According to an update from Mick Brown on Football Insider, Marseille’s updated stance has placed Leeds United on alert. The Ligue 1 giants have financial concerns troubling them behind the scenes, with performances on the pitch not ideal either. So, a departure is on the cards next summer for the 26-year-old winger.

Mick Brown said, “Leeds will be monitoring that situation at Marseille to see if there’s any players that they can prize away due to their financial predicament. But maybe if Marseille’s asking price drops for Paixao in the upcoming transfer windows, then potentially a deal could be done.”

“I don’t see anything happen in January because I just think that Marseille won’t want to lose such a key player midway through the season and his price tag will probably be a bit high as well. But maybe next summer if Leeds are still interested, then that raises the possibility that they could make a new move for the winger.”

Igor Paixao and his time in France so far

Igor Paixao has made substantial progress since joining Marseille from Feyenoord last year. The 26-year-old arrived in France after an exceptional spell in the Eredivisie, though he was not an undisputed first-choice starter in his debut season with the Ligue 1 club. He managed 2,781 minutes of game time across 42 appearances across all competitions, falling short of the typical 3,500-minute benchmark for a regular starter.

However, the Brazilian winger produced an impressive tally of 12 goals and seven assists in those outings. That is the reason he retains popularity in the market, particularly from the Premier League, though his output has dropped this season (one assist in seven outings thus far).

Will Leeds United finally sign Paixao?

Leeds United wanted to sign Igor Paixao last year, but a move did not materialise. The continued interest is logical, even though Daniel Farke has a stacked offensive unit. However, the German tactician wants to reduce his team’s dependence on Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and Paixao’s pace and proven record (12 goals and seven assists last season) can add depth to the wide areas.

With Harry Wilson arriving as a free agent from Fulham, the right flank has a reliable option. Signing Paixao would give Farke tactical flexibility to rotate formations and protect both wide areas, particularly with Daniel James’s uncertain future compounding the need for defensive cover on the flank.

The Brazilian winger’s break of pace and proven productivty add to his appeal, and with Marseille under pressure to sell players, a deal may finally materialise next summer. However, as suggested by Mick Brown, a deal is contingent on the Ligue 1 club’s price tag dropping below £40 million.