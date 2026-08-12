Igor Paixao wants Marseille stay amid Leeds United links

Igor Paixao remains committed to Ligue 1 club Marseille and wants to remain at Orange Velodrome beyond the summer.

According to an update by French journalist Santi Aouna, Igor Paixao is the subject of interest from Leeds United. The Whites are keen on reinforcing their offensive unit by signing a wide attacker in the ongoing transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Marseille winger.

Per Santi Aouna, the South American attacker “maintains an excellent relationship with Bruno Genesio” and will only push for a move away from Marseille if a project appeals to him. Meanwhile, the Ligue 1 club will demand around €50 million to part ways with the player in the coming weeks.

Igor Paixao and his French voyage so far

Igor Paixao has made significant progress since joining Marseille from Feyenoord last summer. The 26-year-old arrived in France after an exceptional stint in the Eredivisie, though he was not an undisputed first-choice starter in his debut season with the Ligue 1 club.

The Brazilian attacker managed 2,781 minutes of game time across 42 appearances across all competitions, falling short of the typical 3,500-minute benchmark for a regular starter. However, he produced an impressive tally of 12 goals and seven assists in those outings. That is the reason he retains popularity in the market, particularly from the Premier League.

Will Paixao finally move to England?

Leeds United wanted to sign Igor Paixao last summer, but a move did not materialise. The continued interest is understandable, as Daniel Farke wants more firepower in the final third. While the Whites have a stacked attack, Farke wants to take the productivity burden off Dominic Calvert-Lewin, and a pacy winger like Paixao can unlock a new facet of Leeds United’s gameplay.

With Harry Wilson arriving in a Bosman move after leaving Fulham as a free agent, the right flank has a reliable winger. Signing Paixao would give Farke the tactical flexibility to rotate formations, which will, in turn, contribute to Leeds United’s progress within the Premier League.

However, tempting the Brazilian winger to leave Marseille is evidently a tall order now due to his commitment to the Ligue 1 club. It is also unclear if Leeds United will be ready to pay €50 million to sign him in the final weeks of the summer transfer window.