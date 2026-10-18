Barcelona rival Manchester United, Newcastle United in Daniel Banjaqui race

Barcelona have renewed their interest in Benfica right-back Daniel Banjaqui after monitoring the teenager since his breakthrough last season.

The 18-year-old is regarded as one of Portugal’s brightest defensive prospects and has now begun establishing himself in Benfica’s first team. According to Sport, the Catalan giants previously considered a move for Banjaqui, but Benfica acted quickly to secure his future.

The defender has signed a contract running until 2031, which includes an €80 million release clause. Barcelona are not alone in tracking the youngster, however, with Manchester United and Newcastle United also monitoring his development ahead of a potential move next summer.

Benfica demanding big money for Banjaqui

Benfica could be prepared to negotiate if an offer reaches between €35 million and €40 million. The Portuguese club could ultimately demand closer to €50 million depending on Banjaqui’s performances throughout the season.

Banjaqui has made just six appearances for Benfica’s first team so far, accumulating 416 minutes. More regular involvement could therefore have a significant impact on his reputation and asking price. The Portuguese giants have no immediate reason to sell. His long-term contract provides the club with considerable security, while another season of development could make him an even more valuable asset.

Explaining Barcelona’s interest

Barcelona’s interest must also be viewed in the context of their current options at right-back. Eric Garcia has become a dependable option for Hansi Flick, while Jules Kounde remains capable of operating on the right side of the defence.

Joao Cancelo and Xavi Espart can also provide cover, meaning there is no obvious requirement for Deco to spend heavily on another player in the position. However, with Kounde linked with a move to the Premier League, a replacement could be sought.

However, Barcelona’s financial situation encourages caution. The club’s recruitment strategy has increasingly focused on making significant investments only when a signing can clearly improve Flick’s existing squad. As a result, Banjaqui is more likely to remain a player Barcelona monitor closely rather than an immediate transfer priority.

Manchester United and Newcastle could provide the biggest threat to Barcelona’s plans. The former are continuing to reshape their squad and could view Banjaqui as a long-term defensive investment. The latter, meanwhile, have shown a willingness to pursue promising young players and could offer the Portuguese teenager a clear route towards Premier League football.

Banjaqui’s situation is one Barcelona will have to monitor carefully. At 18, six senior appearances are not enough to justify spending €40 million or more, particularly when Flick already has several options at right-back. However, his age is precisely what makes the situation interesting. If Banjaqui becomes a regular starter for Benfica, his valuation could rise rapidly and make an eventual move considerably more expensive.

Barcelona may therefore prefer to continue watching rather than entering a bidding war at this stage. But with Manchester United and Newcastle also gathering information, waiting too long could allow one of the Premier League clubs to move first.

For now, Benfica remain firmly in control and Banjaqui’s development over the coming months will determine whether Barcelona’s interest develops into a serious pursuit or remains simply part of their long-term scouting strategy.