Aston Villa make approach for Oguz Aydin move

Unai Emery’s Aston Villa are interested in acquiring the services of Fenerbahce attacking mainstay Oguz Aydin.

Aston Villa have made an approach to sign Fenerbahce winger Oguz Aydin, according to Sabah via Sport Witness, after being impressed by his display in Wednesday’s 6-0 Champions League defeat at Villa Park.

The Turkish international caught Villa’s attention during that match, despite failing to score or register an assist. The Premier League club subsequently held discussions with Fenerbahce officials and requested further information about the 25-year-old and the conditions required to secure his services.

Villa are planning to pursue the winger when the January transfer window opens. However, there is currently no indication of whether the Super Lig giants would be willing to sell or whether Aydin would be interested in a move to England.

Aydin’s time at the Turkish club

He joined Fenerbahce from Alanyaspor in July 2024 but has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter. He has accumulated 3,744 minutes across 84 appearances, contributing nine goals and 15 assists.

He has had fewer than 45 minutes per appearance, highlighting his limited role at the Turkish club. His display against Villa, however, demonstrated the qualities that have attracted attention from abroad.

During the match, Aydin played the full 90 minutes and recorded three key passes, created a big chance and completed 91 per cent of his passes. He also registered an expected goals figure of 0.33 and an expected assists figure of 0.68.

These figures underline his competence in possession and playmaking, despite his limited first-team role at Fenerbahce. Villa reportedly are now considering whether to turn their initial enquiry into a concrete transfer move.

The Turkish international remains under contract until 2028, and he is currently valued at €9 million. Fenerbahce’s asking price, however, remains undisclosed.

Why Aston Villa are keen on Aydin?

Emery’s interest comes as Villa seek to strengthen their left-wing options following Alejandro Garnacho’s limited impact on loan from Chelsea. Aydin could add depth to the left wing while also offering cover on the opposite flank, thanks to his versatility.

His relatively modest valuation and limited playing time in Turkey could make him an appealing option if Fenerbahce are prepared to negotiate. Villa are not the only English club to have monitored the winger. Everton previously scouted Aydin and made initial contact before deciding against pursuing the deal further.

For now, Villa’s enquiry represents an early step rather than a formal bid. Their interest could develop ahead of January, but the outcome will depend on Fenerbahce’s stance.