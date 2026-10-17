Manchester United face Aston Villa, Tottenham battle in Bazoumana Toure race

Manchester United will have to battle Aston Villa and Tottenham in their pursuit of Newcastle’s 2026 summer signing Bazoumana Toure.

Manchester United, Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are monitoring Newcastle United winger Bazoumana Toure, according to TEAMtalk.

The 20-year-old’s explosive pace, direct running and ability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations have made him an attractive prospect for clubs seeking greater speed and depth in wide areas. Toure joined Newcastle from Hoffenheim in July for a fee of around £43 million, signing a contract that runs until 2031.

Despite having only recently arrived at St James’ Park, the Ivory Coast international has already attracted attention from several Premier League rivals, including Manchester United and Arsenal.

Both clubs had tracked Toure before his move to Tyneside and have continued to follow his development. Tottenham and Aston Villa are also keeping tabs on the winger, while German clubs are also keeping tabs on him.

However, none of the English clubs has made a formal approach, and they are not expected to do so before the summer of 2027.

Toure has made an encouraging start to life at Newcastle despite receiving limited playing time. He has scored twice in five appearances across all competitions, finding the net against Leeds United in the Premier League and West Bromwich Albion in the Carabao Cup.

Why Premier League clubs are after Toure?

Manchester United are particularly interested in adding more depth on the flanks. While Patrick Dorgu has been used as a left-winger of late and they have reintegrated Marcus Rashford to their team, the Red Devils seek more quality in that position. Toure’s age and his massive potential make him an ideal fit for their project.

Tottenham could also look to strengthen their attack. Despite signing Savinho and bringing Mykhaylo Mudryk in on loan, Spurs remain unconvinced by their options out wide. With Mudryk unlikely to stay beyond his loan spell, Toure could emerge as an attractive long-term option on the left wing.

Aston Villa have similar concerns, as Alejandro Garnacho is more of a short-term fix. His loan move hasn’t quite worked out so far, and they could look to replace him with Toure next summer.

However, securing his services won’t be easy. Newcastle are unlikely to sell a player signed for £43 million only months ago, leaving suitors to wait until summer 2027 for realistic movement. With five years remaining on his contract and no known release clause, the Magpies are in a very strong negotiating position.