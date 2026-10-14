Arsenal, Manchester United keeping tabs on Bazoumana Toure

Arsenal and Manchester United are keeping close tabs on Bazoumana Toure’s performances, even though the Ivorian winger joined Newcastle United only during the summer.

According to a report by Caught Offside, Bazoumana Toure has already begun attracting attention from some of the Premier League’s bigger clubs. Arsenal and Manchester United are among those monitoring the winger, who arrived at Newcastle United just a few months ago.

Several top Premier League sides continue to assess the market for potential winger options. Arsenal are prioritising a left winger during the January transfer window, as Mikel Arteta searches for players who suit his system.

One of Arteta’s regular criteria when signing players is their ability to adapt to Arsenal’s style of play. The Gunners often prioritise signing Premier League-based talents, which has now led them to monitor the performances of Bazoumana Toure. With Christos Tzolis the only specialist left-winger in the squad, Mikel Arteta needs an alternative, with Toure an option worth considering.

Manchester United were also interested in Toure for a summer move but ultimately decided against investing in the winger. Instead, they prioritised other areas of the pitch, notably midfield, although they continue to view a winger as a potential target for future windows. With Marcus Rashford struggling to make his mark since being reintegrated into the squad, the Red Devils need an upgrade.

Bazoumana Toure on Arsenal and Manchester United’s radar

Manchester United have reportedly continued to monitor Toure since he joined Newcastle United in a £43 million deal from Hoffenheim during the summer. The Magpies have now been joined by Arsenal in the race, with both clubs potentially making enquiries ahead of the January transfer window.

Newcastle United, for their part, are unlikely to entertain the idea of selling one of their promising summer recruits. Toure has already begun adapting to life at St. James’ Park, having opened his Premier League account and also scored in an EFL Cup fixture.

The Tyneside outfit could demand a significant fee if any club seriously attempts to sign Toure so soon after his arrival. Arsenal may still want more time to assess the winger before deciding whether to pursue a deal, which could rule out a January move.

The same could be said of Manchester United, who are not expected to invest heavily in a player who is still adapting to his role at Newcastle United. Even so, the Magpies would demand a substantial fee, and if the attacker enjoys a strong season, Matthias Jaissle’s side could ask for considerably more than they paid Hoffenheim during the summer.