Liverpool ahead of Aston Villa, Manchester United in Bazoumana Toure race

Liverpool are interested in signing the Hoffenheim attacker Bazoumana Toure.

According to a report from Team Talk, they are leading Aston Villa and Manchester United in the race to sign 20-year-old TSG Hoffenheim winger Bazoumana Toure.

The Ivory Coast international has done well in the Bundesliga this past season, scoring five goals and picking up 12 assists. He has established himself as one of the most exciting young attackers in Germany, and he could prove to be an interesting long-term investment for Liverpool. The player is valued at around €40-€50 million, and, judging by Liverpool’s transfer spending in recent seasons, they should have enough to afford him.

Liverpool needs more cutting-edge in the final third

Liverpool struggled to create opportunities from the wide areas last season. Cody Gakpo was quite ineffective on the left, and Mohamed Salah showed concrete signs of decline. The Egyptian has now left the club, and Liverpool are seriously lacking in quality on the flanks. Gakpo has shown that he can score goals, but he can be quite frustrating on the flanks. His inability to beat defenders in one-on-one situations and tendency to cut inside all the time have made Liverpool predictable.

They are lacking a genuine dribbler like Luis Diaz or Mohamed Salah. They need someone who will add explosive pace and flair to the team. The Ivory Coast attacker could prove to be ideal for them. The 20-year-old could freshen up the Liverpool attack and add a new dimension to the team.

The opportunity to play for a big club like Liverpool will be exciting for the young attacker as well. They could give him more exposure, and regular Premier League tests could help him improve further.

He has already registered impressive numbers at the German club, and he is likely to improve further when he is playing alongside a top-quality attack like Alexander Isak, Hugo Ekitike and Florian Wirtz. It is clear that Liverpool are looking to build a team for the future, and they have invested in multiple young talents. Therefore, the 20-year-old Hoffenheim attacker certainly fits the profile of players they are looking to sign.

Manchester United and Aston Villa are in the race

Meanwhile, Aston Villa and Manchester United need more quality on the flanks as well. Both teams will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next year, but they lack depth. They need more players so that they can rotate the team and keep their key players fresh. Toure could be the ideal squad option for them. He is a young player with great potential who could establish himself as a starter with the right guidance.