Arsenal given hope in Vinicius Junior chase, price tag an issue

Struggling Real Madrid attacker Vinicius Junior remains a target for Arsenal, with the North London club still pursuing a left-winger.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, Vinicius Junior remains the subject of interest from Arsenal after the North London club pursued his signature in the summer transfer window. The Gunners are eager to bolster their offensive unit by signing a left-sided attacker next year, and they have their sights set on the 26-year-old Real Madrid attacker.

Per Fichajes, Real Madrid will attempt to cash in on the struggling attacker in the January transfer window despite tying him to a new contract a few weeks ago. However, Los Blancos‘ asking price of €150 million creates an issue for the Premier League champions, and they have no interest in breaking the bank to secure his services.

Vinicius Junior and his time as a Real star

Vinicius Junior has established himself as one of the world’s best players since joining Real Madrid from Flamengo in July 2018. The 26-year-old arrived in Spain with a burgeoning reputation of being a world-class attacking prodigy after his exploits in age-group football in Brazil. Los Blancos viewed him as Cristiano Ronaldo’s long-term successor, and he has become a cornerstone of their attack.

The Brazilian international has made 385 appearances for Real Madrid thus far, scoring 129 goals and providing 103 assists. However, he has struggled to make his mark this season, managing only one goal and three assists in ten outings. The international break did not produce any reprieve either, and the return to club football was brutal, as a red card against Villarreal last weekend earned him a four-game ban.

What next?

Despite struggling in the first two months of the 2026/27 season, Vinicius Junior has retained popularity in the market. Arsenal, who came close to signing the player in the summer, have continued to keep tabs on him. While Mikel Arteta bolstered the attacking unit by signing Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge earlier this year, the Gunners need another winger after selling Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard.

So, Tzolis is the only specialist left-sided winger in Arsenal’s squad, forcing them to seek solutions from the market. The Real Madrid attacker, despite his struggles this season, has an impressive overall record of 129 goals and 103 assists for Los Blancos and will offer the pace and productivity the Gunners crave from the flank. His arrival would complement Bukayo Saka’s style of play, adding further depth and attacking threat to both flanks.

With pressure growing on Vinicius and Real Madrid increasingly open to a sale, a belated arrival at the Emirates is not out of the question. However, a deal remains contingent on the price point, with Arsenal unwilling to pay €150 million to sign the Brazilian international.