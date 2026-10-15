Stade Rennais relaxed on Esteban Lepaul future amid Premier League links

Stade Rennais are not worried about the speculation surrounding 26-year-old French international Esteban Lepaul.

According to a report by Pete O’Rourke on Football Insider, Everton and Newcastle United are interested in Esteban Lepaul. The two Premier League clubs are eager to bolster their offensive units by signing a striker next year, and they have set their sights on the 26-year-old Stade Rennais striker.

Per Football Insider, while the two Premier League clubs are monitoring Lepaul’s progress, Rennes are not worried about losing him, as his contract runs until 2030. The report adds that the Frenchman is settled at the Ligue 1 club and is “in no rush to leave” after breaking into his national squad.

Who is Esteban Lepaul?

Esteban Lepaul has been a late bloomer, having seen his stock skyrocket since joining Stade Rennais from Angers SCO in August 2025. The 26-year-old had represented four clubs until that point, struggling to establish himself as a reliable Ligue 1 striker. However, after a debut season that saw him score 20 goals and provide five assists in 32 league outings, he has been hot off the blocks this term.

Lepaul has netted four goals in six Ligue 1 outings thus far in the ongoing campaign, and his exploits for Rennes have helped him break into his national side. With the French striker now featuring for Les Bleus, his popularity has soared, with Premier League clubs, in particular, vying for his signature.

A man in demand

Everton are pursuing striker reinforcements after failing to replace Beto in the summer transfer window. With Thierno Barry the only specialist centre-forward in David Moyes’s squad, the Toffees must pursue an alternative. Lepaul is a proven finisher, having scored 20 goals in 32 Ligue 1 outings for Rennes.

As for Newcastle United, the Tyneside outfit sanctioned Nick Woltemade’s loan departure in the summer, with Yoane Wissa and William Osula the current options in Matthias Jaissle’s squad. However, Wissa has been inconsistent since joining Newcastle, while Osula has struggled with fitness issues this year. Lepaul, with his proven finisher’s pedigree, is a credible option for the Magpies.

However, with the French striker settled at Stade Rennais, a winter move is unlikely. Rennes’ European qualification this season strengthens their hand in retaining their prized asset.