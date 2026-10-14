Marc Bernal on the verge of signing new Barcelona deal amid Premier League links

Marc Bernal is closing in on signing a new contract with Barcelona, potentially ending hopes for several clubs monitoring his progress.

According to TEAMtalk, the 19-year-old has attracted significant attention after establishing himself as one of the most promising young midfielders at Camp Nou. Liverpool have recently joined the growing list of admirers, while Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester United have also previously kept tabs on his development.

Manchester City have monitored Bernal as a possible long-term midfield option, while Atletico Madrid are also understood to have followed his progress closely. However, Barcelona are now moving to secure the teenager’s future before any of those clubs can turn their interest into something more concrete.

Barcelona determined to keep hold of Bernal

Bernal’s rise has been particularly impressive considering the major setback he suffered during the 2024/25 campaign. A serious knee injury kept him out for much of that season, but his recovery did not derail his development. He returned strongly last term, making regular appearances and contributing five goals from a deeper midfield position.

His composure on the ball, physical strength and ability to dictate the tempo have naturally led to comparisons with Barcelona great Sergio Busquets. Those qualities have made him attractive to clubs looking for a modern defensive midfielder who can influence matches without necessarily playing in the final third.

Barcelona, however, have always viewed Bernal as part of their long-term plans. The midfielder has also made no secret of his desire to leave his boyhood club, and that shared ambition has now translated into a new agreement. The contract is expected to keep Bernal at Barcelona until 2031 and reportedly includes a €500 million release clause, providing the Blaugrana with a formidable safeguard against future approaches.

Liverpool face a waiting game

Liverpool’s interest is particularly intriguing because they are considering a move if Bernal’s progress at Barcelona is blocked by the presence of established midfielders. Andoni Iraola is reportedly a fan of the youngster, while Liverpool continue to assess their long-term options in the centre of the pitch due to the absence of a specialist holding midfielder.

Manchester City, meanwhile, have also been watching Bernal as they consider their midfield succession planning amid uncertainties surrounding Mateo Kovacic’s future. Neither club is currently in a position to force Barcelona into a decision. The Blaugrana have no desire to sell, while Bernal’s new contract would make any potential approach extremely expensive.

For now, though, the midfielder’s focus is on making his mark in Barcelona’s first team rather than considering an exit. Bernal is an interesting player because his value extends beyond the statistics. Five goals from a deep midfield position are encouraging, but his ability to control the rhythm of a game is arguably his more important quality.

Liverpool could see Bernal as a long-term solution in front of the defence, particularly if they want greater control and physical presence in midfield. City, meanwhile, could appreciate his ability to retain possession and dictate play under pressure.

Barcelona have made the correct move by securing him early and the enormous release clause sends a clear message that they do not want another club to dictate the midfielder’s future. For Liverpool patience may now be their only option. If Bernal eventually struggles to secure regular football at Barcelona, the conversation could reopen but with the player committed and a new contract imminent, there is little reason to believe that will happen anytime soon.