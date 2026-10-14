Arsenal, Chelsea in transfer tussle to sign Tomas Aranda, enquiries made

Arsenal and Chelsea are all set to battle it out for the signature of Boca Juniors teenage attacking sensation Tomas Aranda.

Arsenal and Chelsea are exploring the possibility of signing Boca Juniors attacking prodigy Tomas Aranda, with both clubs making initial enquiries into the 19-year-old prospect.

According to El Intransigente, Boca are determined to retain Aranda despite growing European interest, though his release clause complicates their resolve.

Chelsea and Arsenal have made initial enquiries, but neither has made a formal move. Aranda’s contract includes a $20 million exit clause, rising to $25 million if activated before the start of their next season.

The Blues are reportedly considering a loan-to-Strasbourg strategy to develop him. They view Aranda as a potential investment for the future. Although Chelsea already have several options in the positions he occupies, his versatility and development potential offer appeal for their long-term plans.

Aranda primarily operates as an attacking midfielder but can also play on the left flank. That flexibility is particularly relevant to Arsenal, who are assessing options to strengthen their attacking depth.

The Gunners are looking at the Argentine as a possible source of cover on the left, while also considering his potential to succeed captain Martin Odegaard over the longer term. His ability to operate centrally could therefore appeal to Mikel Arteta’s recruitment team as they look to plan for the future.

Tomas Aranda’s impressive rise over the past year

Aranda enjoyed a breakthrough year at Boca Juniors, making his senior debut on January 28, 2026, against Estudiantes de La Plata in the Torneo Apertura. Despite Boca’s 2-1 loss, Aranda established himself as a first-team option.

He has made 32 official appearances across competitions, scoring once and providing three assists. His performances drew recognition from Lionel Messi, who praised him in an Adidas campaign. The youngster’s performances helped him break into the Argentine national team, with him making his debut on June 6, 2026, coming off the bench in a 2-0 friendly victory over Honduras in Texas.

That progress has helped raise his profile, with Arsenal and Chelsea now among the clubs keeping a close watch on his situation. For now, Boca remain determined to retain their prized prospect. However, if either English club activates his release clause, the Argentine giants won’t be able to stand in his way.