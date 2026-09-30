Unai Emery pushing Aston Villa to sign Tomas Aranda; Arsenal, Liverpool also keen.

Aston Villa are actively monitoring Boca Juniors midfielder Tomas Aranda as Unai Emery looks to strengthen his attacking options.

According to a report by Fichajes, Unai Emery is the driving force behind Aston Villa’s move for Tomas Aranda. The 19-year-old has also attracted attention from Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Como, and Inter Milan, creating the possibility of a competitive European race for one of Argentina’s emerging talents.

Villa are particularly interested in getting ahead of the competition, while Liverpool are reportedly considering a formal approach during the winter transfer window.

Aston Villa keeping a close watch

Aranda joined Boca Juniors in January 2026 and is under contract until December 2029. His current market value is estimated at around €12 million, although his release clause reportedly sits between €17 million and €20 million. The attacking midfielder has made 23 appearances across competitions during the 2025/26 campaign, contributing two goals and three assists. He has also earned one senior Argentina cap.

Those numbers only tell part of the story. At 19, Aranda is still developing, but his ability to operate in an advanced midfield role has already made him an appealing long-term investment. Arsenal reportedly prepared a proposal worth more than €20 million in July, while several other European clubs continue to collect information on his progress.

Arsenal, Liverpool threat looms large

Liverpool could provide Aston Villa with their biggest obstacle as the Reds are reportedly considering moving for Aranda as early as January, meaning Villa may have to decide whether to act before his value rises further.

As for Arsenal, the Gunners were also interested in the summer. They require more quality in the final third after allowing Gabriel Martinelli to leave without bringing in a replacement. Boca, meanwhile, have little reason to rush into a sale given the length of his contract.

Aston Villa’s recruitment team are expected to continue monitoring the teenager during October and November before determining whether to make a formal approach. Aranda is exactly the sort of signing that makes sense for Villa’s broader recruitment strategy. He is young enough to develop, but already playing senior football at one of South America’s biggest clubs.

The more interesting question is where Emery sees him fitting. Aranda would not necessarily arrive and immediately become a starter; Villa could instead give him time to adapt to the pace and physical demands of English football while gradually increasing his responsibility.

That could be particularly valuable in an attacking midfield group where technical quality and versatility matter. Arsena and Liverpool’s interest complicates things because they offer their own powerful pathways for young talent. Villa therefore need more than money to win this race and need to convince Aranda that Birmingham is the right next step in his development.