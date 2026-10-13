PSG face Bayern Munich battle in pursuit of Leny Yoro

Leny Yoro has no shortage of high-profile clubs pursuing his signature despite his struggles at Manchester United.

According to TEAMtalk, Leny Yoro’s uncertain situation at Manchester United is attracting serious attention from across Europe, with Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich both monitoring the highly rated defender.

PSG are particularly keen and are prepared to explore a move should Manchester United decide that his long-term future at Old Trafford is no longer guaranteed. Bayern, meanwhile, have also emerged as interested observers as they assess opportunities to strengthen their defence. Yoro remains highly regarded at United, but his limited playing time has created an awkward situation for both the player and the club.

PSG see Yoro as a long-term defensive option

PSG’s interest is understandable given Yoro’s profile and the Frenchman remains one of the most promising young defenders to emerge from his homeland and possesses the versatility to operate across the backline. His ability to fill in at right-back has become particularly useful at Manchester United. He recently impressed in that role against Tottenham, showing that he can adapt when required despite centre-back being his natural position.

That flexibility is attractive to PSG, who could offer Yoro a return to France at a crucial stage of his development. The Frenchman can thus be an alternative to Achraf Hakimi or a long-term successor to the ageing Marquinhos. At 20, he needs consistent exposure to continue developing rather than spending extended periods on the bench.

Bayern Munich are also in the Leny Yoro race

PSG are not alone, however, with Bayern Munich also keeping tabs on developments. The Bundesliga champions have a long-standing reputation for developing elite young defenders, and Yoro’s combination of pace, composure and versatility would make him an attractive option. With Kim Min-jae reportedly facing an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena, Yoro is a credible option to replace him.

Manchester United paid more than £50 million to sign him from Lille in 2024 and initially viewed him as a cornerstone of their defensive rebuild. The club therefore have little reason to actively seek a sale unless his situation changes dramatically. A significant offer could force the hierarchy to consider whether selling now and recouping much of their investment is preferable to keeping a player who is struggling for regular minutes.

This is a situation Manchester United need to handle extremely carefully as Yoro is still only 20 and there is a danger in judging him too harshly simply because he has not yet become an automatic starter. Young defenders need regular football, but they also need patience, particularly when adapting to the physical and tactical demands of the Premier League.

The interest from PSG and Bayern is therefore both a compliment and a warning. At the same time, if Michael Carrick cannot provide him with a realistic pathway into the starting XI, Yoro’s development could stall. For United, the priority should be finding a way to give Yoro meaningful minutes rather than cashing in prematurely. If they fail to do that, PSG and Bayern will be waiting.