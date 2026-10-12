Manchester United could entertain big bids for Leny Yoro next year

Manchester United could consider permanent offers for Leny Yoro in 2027 if his lack of regular football under Michael Carrick continues.

According to a report by Football Insider, the 20-year-old centre-back remains highly regarded at Old Trafford. However, his limited involvement this season has raised questions over how best to manage his development.

Yoro has started just three matches so far and has struggled to establish himself in his preferred centre-back position. Although he returned to the starting XI at right-back during the 1-1 draw with Tottenham, that role is unlikely to provide a long-term solution for a player who joined United with enormous expectations.

The situation could therefore become one of the more interesting defensive decisions facing the club over the next two transfer windows.

Yoro’s lack of minutes becoming a concern

Manchester United are reluctant to lose Yoro, but there is an obvious problem: a young defender needs consistent football to develop. Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes a loan move could be considered in January if Carrick cannot offer him greater opportunities. There would reportedly be no shortage of potential destinations, particularly given Yoro’s reputation across Europe.

A permanent departure is considered far less likely, but United could listen if a substantial offer arrives. Paris Saint-Germain are among the clubs monitoring the defender and could have the financial strength to test United’s resolve. However, the Red Devils would have to decide whether the immediate financial return outweighed the potential long-term value of retaining one of Europe’s most highly rated young centre-backs.

Mnchester United’s defensive rebuild could get complicated

The timing is particularly significant because Manchester United are already preparing for a major defensive overhaul. The Red Devils are expected to target a new left-back, centre-back, and right-back over the coming windows. If those additions arrive, Yoro could find himself competing with an even larger group of defenders for regular minutes.

His ability to operate at right-back provides Carrick with another option, but regularly using him there could also delay his development in the centre. Manchester United could ultimately decide to sell if they conclude that Yoro will not become a regular starter, although such an outcome remains unlikely at present.

The Frenchman’s situation is a fascinating example of the problem that comes with signing a highly rated teenager for a huge fee. Manchester United clearly believe in his ability, but potential alone does not improve a defender. He needs matches, mistakes, pressure and experience.

The worst outcome for United would arguably be allowing Yoro to spend an extended period watching from the bench without a clear development pathway. A temporary loan could therefore make sense if Carrick cannot guarantee meaningful minutes but selling him, however, would be a much bigger decision.

Yoro was signed as a player for the future, and there is little reason to believe United should abandon that plan after a difficult period of adaptation. PSG or another European giant may be capable of making an enormous offer, but United should only seriously consider it if they have become convinced that Yoro cannot become a first-choice centre-back at Old Trafford.