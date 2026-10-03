PSG rival Arsenal in Leny Yoro chase.

Paris Saint-Germain are monitoring Leny Yoro’s situation at Manchester United.

A report by Fichajes has revealed that the French champions could rival Arsenal for the 20-year-old defender next summer. Yoro’s reduced role at Old Trafford has raised questions about his future, with both clubs understood to be assessing whether an opportunity could emerge.

Manchester United paid around €62 million to sign Yoro from Lille in 2024, and the centre-back remains under contract until June 2029. However, his progress has been disrupted by injuries and limited Premier League starts this season.

Yoro’s search for regular gametime

Yoro arrived in Manchester with considerable expectations, but establishing himself as a first-choice defender has proved difficult. The Frenchman has reportedly started in the Premier League less frequently than expected this season, while his opportunities have come more regularly in the Champions League and domestic cup competitions. That situation could prompt discussions between Yoro’s representatives and Manchester United’s hierarchy over his role.

Arsenal are already monitoring developments, but PSG could offer a particularly attractive alternative. Luis Enrique is understood to appreciate Yoro’s potential and could see him as a long-term addition to a defence featuring Marquinhos, Willian Pacho, Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Beraldo.

The Frenchman’s age, mobility and ability to defend large spaces would also suit a side that wants to control matches high up the pitch. For PSG, there is another obvious attraction as Yoro is French and has already developed experience at the highest level despite being only 20.

PSG could exploit Old Trafford uncertainty

Yoro’s current market value is reportedly around €50 million, although Manchester United would have little reason to accept that figure given the investment they made only two years ago and the length of his contract.

Much could therefore depend on the player’s own position and if Yoro believes regular football is not available at Old Trafford, Arsenal and PSG could both provide potential escape routes. Arsenal’s Premier League familiarity could appeal, while Les Parisiens could offer him a central role in his home country and the opportunity to compete regularly in Europe.

United, however, are unlikely to make a decision without considering the defender’s long-term potential. Yoro’s situation is fascinating because it is still too early to conclude that Manchester United have a problem that requires a transfer. At 20, a centre-back can develop enormously over a short period, and United invested heavily because they clearly believed he could become an important defender for years.

The bigger concern is opportunity as young defenders need consecutive matches to build rhythm, confidence and an understanding with their partners. If Yoro continues receiving sporadic minutes, frustration would be understandable.

PSG could offer a compelling alternative because he would return to France without stepping down from the highest level of competition. Arsenal, meanwhile, could provide the familiarity of staying in England. For Manchester United, the key question is simple. Can they convince Yoro that his pathway to regular football remains at Old Trafford?