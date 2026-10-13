Newcastle United retain Luka Sucic interest

Newcastle United have maintained their interest in Luka Sucic as they continue to assess midfield options.

As per Sky Sports Netherlands, the Croatia international was already on the Magpies’ radar last summer, and his impressive start to the campaign at Real Sociedad has done little to diminish that interest. Instead, the 24-year-old has strengthened his case to become a serious target for Matthias Jaissle’s side.

Sucic is particularly familiar to the Newcastle boss, having worked with Jaissle during their time together at Red Bull Salzburg. That previous relationship could prove important if Newcastle decide to step up their pursuit next summer. The midfielder has established himself as an increasingly influential figure in San Sebastian, although any deal would require a significant financial commitment.

Jaissle connection strengthens Newcastle United interest

Newcastle United’s continued interest in Sucic is not simply based on his recent form. Jaissle knows the midfielder’s qualities first-hand and has already seen how he can operate within an aggressive, possession-oriented system. That familiarity could make Sucic an attractive option as Newcastle look to develop their midfield options further.

The Croat has made an encouraging start to the current campaign, scoring three times in his opening eight appearances for Real Sociedad. His ability to contribute in the final third is particularly appealing, with Sucic capable of operating as an attacking midfielder and a striker while also dropping deeper to help progress possession. For the Magpies, that versatility could become increasingly valuable as Jaissle continues to shape the squad in his image.

Release clause a complication

There is, however, a significant obstacle as Sucic has a release clause worth around €60 million, meaning Real Sociedad have little reason to negotiate a cut-price deal if Newcastle formally make their interest concrete. The Basque club regard him as an important player and would be reluctant to lose him unless his clause is activated.

Newcastle are therefore likely to spend the coming months assessing whether Sucic represents sufficient value to justify such an investment. Borussia Dortmund have also previously monitored the midfielder, meaning competition could emerge if his form continues to attract attention.

Sucic is an intriguing target for Newcastle because the interest makes sense both tactically and personally. The Jaissle connection gives the Magpies a manager who already understands exactly what the Croat can bring. His biggest attraction is his ability to link midfield and attack. Newcastle have plenty of physicality in the middle of the pitch, but Sucic offers a different dimension through his movement, technical quality and ability to arrive in dangerous areas.

The €60 million price tag is where the debate begins, though as Newcastle would need to be convinced that Sucic can become a long-term starter rather than simply another squad option. If Jaissle remains convinced that his former Salzburg midfielder can thrive in the Premier League, Newcastle could be one of the clubs to watch closely when the summer window opens.