Fulham January plans for Josh King revealed amid Liverpool, Manchester United links

Liverpool and Manchester United have suffered a blow in pursuit of Fulham teenage attacking sensation Josh King.

Fulham have no intention of selling Josh King in the upcoming winter transfer window despite growing interest from Liverpool, Manchester United and several other top European clubs. According to a report by Football Insider, the Cottagers are determined to retain the 19-year-old as they battle to improve their position in the Premier League.

King has become an integral part of the Fulham setup under Alvaro Arbeloa, scoring twice in six league appearances this season, and the West London club believe keeping their best players will be crucial to their survival hopes.

The Englishman’s impressive performances have attracted significant attention, with Liverpool and Manchester United among his admirers. However, both clubs might have to delay their pursuit until the summer, as Fulham are reluctant to weaken their squad mid-season.

King has been part of Fulham’s first-team setup since the summer of 2024 and has already made 56 appearances, contributing towards seven goals. Three of those goal contributions have arrived this season, underlining his growing influence at Craven Cottage.

Premier League giants have Josh King on their wishlist

His versatility has further enhanced his appeal. Although primarily a midfielder, King can operate in different roles across the middle of the pitch and can even be deployed as a centre-forward when required. That flexibility could make him an attractive long-term investment for clubs looking to strengthen their attacking options.

Liverpool are monitoring his development as they consider their future squad plans. The oft-criticised Florian Wirtz has struggled to hit top gear since arriving at Anfield, and adding another young creative talent could provide competition while offering greater depth for the years ahead.

Manchester United are also firmly interested in King as they consider their long-term midfield options. The teenager could eventually become part of their plans to succeed Bruno Fernandes, although any potential move would depend on Fulham’s willingness to negotiate.

Fulham to block a winter exit

The Cottagers have reportedly placed a minimum £50 million valuation on King, meaning interested clubs would need to make a substantial financial commitment to have any chance of securing his services. Even then, Fulham are expected to resist approaches in January.

King’s rise has been particularly impressive since he broke into the starting XI under Marco Silva last season. His performances have established him as one of England’s most promising young midfielders.

With several clubs monitoring his situation, Fulham know their resolve could be tested in the coming months. However, the Cottagers’ immediate priority is maintaining their Premier League status rather than cashing in on one of their brightest prospects.