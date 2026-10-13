Bayer Leverkusen unwilling to sell Christian Kofane in January

Premier League clubs could be forced to look elsewhere for Christian Kofane, as Bayer Leverkusen are expected to block all approaches in January.

According to Football Insider, Bayer Leverkusen are expected to reject approaches for young striker Christian Kofane in January. Premier League clubs such as Chelsea, Newcastle United, and Everton are all interested in the 20-year-old, but they could be forced to look elsewhere if they want to sign a new centre-forward during the winter window.

Christian Kofane has made a strong impression on several top Premier League clubs after enjoying a breakthrough season with Bayer Leverkusen. Die Werkself underwent a series of changes during the summer of 2025, including a change of manager and the departures of several key players.

Having arrived from Spanish second-division side Albacete with little experience at the highest level, Kofane impressed at Bayer Leverkusen. The youngster has already scored 10 goals in 50 appearances across all competitions, while he has found the net three times this season.

His performances last season attracted considerable interest, including from Chelsea, according to reports. Kofane is a young forward with significant potential and impressive physical attributes that would suit the Premier League. Clubs such as Everton, Aston Villa and Tottenham have reportedly planned January approaches, alongside Newcastle United and possibly Chelsea, but those plans could be set to fail.

Leverkusen set to keep Kofane

Newcastle United, in particular, were planning a move for Kofane in 2027 and showed interest during the summer before signing Matias Fernandez-Pardo from LOSC Lille. Chelsea are also considering young options to strengthen their squad during the January transfer window and could look towards a player such as the 20-year-old Cameroonian striker.

Everton, who have famously struggled for goals this season, could be intrigued if Kofane becomes available. They will be in the mix if Leverkusen open the door to a sale amid the need to find an alternative to Thierno Barry, although that may not happen.

The Bundesliga giants are taking a strong stance on the future of the 20-year-old striker and plans to block all approaches in January, as they did during the summer when they reportedly rejected attempts to sign him.

As a result, clubs such as Chelsea, Everton, and Newcastle United may have to look elsewhere in their efforts to sign a new striker in January. Leverkusen could maintain their stance because Kofane is under contract until 2029, although they may find it more difficult to do so during the summer.