Dominic Solanke pushing for Tottenham stay amid exit links.

Dominic Solanke has no intention of walking away from Tottenham Hotspur despite growing uncertainty over his role in Roberto De Zerbi’s attack.

According to Football Insider, the 29-year-old remains determined to fight for his place and believes he can still make a significant contribution in North London. Solanke remains Tottenham’s only recognised senior number nine, making his position particularly important despite his recent struggles.

His late equaliser against Manchester United this past weekend also offered a timely reminder of what he can provide when opportunities arrive. Spurs’ plans to recruit another striker in January, amid the links with Oh Hyeon-gyu and others, have nevertheless raised questions over whether the club still considers Solanke central to its long-term plans.

Solanke keen to impress De Zerbi

Despite those concerns, Solanke is understood to be focused on staying at Tottenham. Rather than seeking an exit, the England international wants to improve his fitness, regain consistency and convince De Zerbi that he remains capable of leading the line. That determination is important for Spurs, particularly given the lack of alternatives available to the manager.

Richarlison has been left out of the Premier League squad, while Omar Marmoush is not viewed as a natural centre-forward. That leaves Solanke as the club’s principal option in the position, even with another striker expected to arrive.

Tottenham therefore have little incentive to sell him in January and any new forward would be brought in to compete with Solanke rather than immediately replace him. His contract also runs until 2030, giving Spurs considerable control over his future.

Tottenham exploring new attacking options

The club’s intention to strengthen up front remains clear, however, Tottenham are already examining potential targets ahead of January as De Zerbi looks for greater attacking depth.

One name on their radar is Real Madrid forward Endrick. The 20-year-old has struggled for senior minutes under Jose Mourinho and could potentially leave on loan in January, having previously spent time away from Madrid with Lyon. Tottenham could explore that opportunity, although competition for the Brazilian’s signature is expected to be significant.

Solanke’s situation is less dramatic than the transfer speculation might suggest. Tottenham need another striker, but that does not automatically mean they have lost faith in the £65 million forward. In fact, bringing in genuine competition could be exactly what Solanke needs.

The Englishman’s biggest problem has arguably been consistency and fitness rather than a complete lack of quality. When fit and confident, he has already shown that he can contribute important goals. De Zerbi also needs more than one reliable option through the middle and depending on Solanke for an entire season would be risky, particularly given his recent injury problems.

For Solanke, the message should therefore be that the arrival of another striker is a challenge, not necessarily a threat. If he can stay fit and rediscover his scoring touch, he has every opportunity to remain Tottenham’s first-choice number nine and with Spurs still struggling for goals, De Zerbi may have little choice but to give him that opportunity.