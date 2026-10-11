Real Madrid fall behind Arsenal in race to sign Gilberto Mora

Arsenal have made the first significant move in the race for Gilberto Mora.

As per Fichajes, the Premier League champions have established contact over a potential January 2027 deal for the highly rated Mexican teenager.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who plays for Tijuana, has attracted interest from some of Europe’s biggest clubs following his rapid emergence. Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica are also understood to be monitoring his situation.

However, Arsenal’s decision to explore the conditions of a possible transfer could give Mikel Arteta’s side an early advantage. Mora is approaching his 18th birthday, meaning a move to Europe could become possible in January. That has increased the urgency among interested clubs, with Arsenal seemingly keen to establish their position before the competition becomes more intense.

Arsenal make the first move

Arsenal have reportedly contacted Tijuana to establish what it would take to sign Mora, with a potential fee of around €25 million being discussed. The Mexican prodigy remains under contract until 2029, although reports suggest his agreement contains a release mechanism. The exact figure has not been officially confirmed, leaving room for negotiations between the clubs.

For Real Madrid, Arsenal’s involvement represents a significant complication and the Spanish giants have been following Mora but have yet to make a comparable move, potentially allowing the Gunners to gain ground. Barcelona have also been keeping tabs on the youngster, while Liverpool have previously been credited with strong interest in the attacking midfielder. Borussia Dortmund and Benfica add further competition, particularly given their reputations for developing young players.

Mora’s versatility is a major part of his appeal. Primarily operating as an attacking midfielder, he is comfortable receiving the ball between the lines, creating chances and making late runs into dangerous areas. For Arsenal, that profile could offer another creative option in the attacking midfield positions as Arteta continues to build a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts.

Arsenal’s timing could prove decisive

The timing of the approach could ultimately be just as important as the size of the eventual offer as Mora turns 18 on October 14, removing an important barrier to a potential international transfer. Arsenal therefore have an opportunity to establish a relationship with the player and his representatives before the January window officially opens.

Real Madrid and Barcelona possess enormous pulling power, while Liverpool, Dortmund and Benfica can offer strong development pathways. Arsenal’s challenge will be convincing Mora that North London is the right place for the next stage of his career.

This is exactly the type of signing Arsenal should be exploring as Mora is still only 17, so expecting him to immediately become an important first-team player would be unrealistic. But that is not necessarily the point. Their interest is about securing potential before the market catches up. If Mora continues developing at his current rate, that figure could look very different in two or three years.

The key is timing and by making contact now, Arsenal are potentially trying to win the race before it becomes a bidding war. Real Madrid may still have every chance, but Arsenal have made the first meaningful move and that could prove crucial.