Liverpool leading Premier League club in Gilberto Mora chase, but Borussia Dortmund, Benfica ahead.

Liverpool have emerged as the leading Premier League contenders for Gilberto Mora.

However, Borussia Dortmund, and Benfica are currently further ahead in the race to sign Gilberto Mora, as per a report by TEAMtalk. The 17-year-old Mexican prodigy has attracted serious interest across Europe after his rapid rise with Club Tijuana and is approaching the point when a move abroad becomes possible.

Mora, born in 2008, announced himself on the international stage during the 2026 World Cup and has since added another landmark by becoming Mexico’s youngest senior goalscorer. His performances have turned him into one of the most closely watched young attacking midfielders in the Americas.

Liverpool make contact

Liverpool have already made direct contact with Mora’s representatives, showing that their long-standing interest goes beyond simply monitoring his progress. However, Borussia Dortmund and Benfica have been particularly proactive as both clubs have held preliminary discussions with his agent, Rafaela Pimenta, as they look to position themselves before Mora becomes eligible for an international transfer.

His 18th birthday on October 14 is therefore significant as FIFA regulations currently prevent the teenager from making the move before then, but the groundwork for a transfer is already being laid. Real Madrid and Barcelona remain interested, while Arsenal, Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United are among the Premier League clubs understood to have monitored him. Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, AC Milan, Ajax, and Napoli have also been linked with the Mexican.

Mora extended his Tijuana contract until 2029 earlier this year, with a structured release mechanism included. His potential transfer fee is expected to fall around €20-25 million, which would reportedly establish a new Liga MX sales record.

Liverpool face an important battle

The financial side of the deal may not be the decisive factor. Mora’s representatives are understood to be prioritising a club capable of offering a clear development pathway and meaningful first-team opportunities. That could become particularly important for Liverpool as the Reds have the financial resources and global profile to compete for Mora.

However, the teenager will need assurances that his progression will not be stalled by the depth of competition around him. Liverpool’s interest is understandable, but this is not simply a case of identifying the biggest club and making the biggest offer.

Mora is at an important stage of his development, and the next move could shape the trajectory of his career. Dortmund and Benfica have built reputations around giving emerging players meaningful opportunities, which explains why their early work could matter.

Liverpool, meanwhile, can offer an elite environment, Premier League exposure and a pathway into one of Europe’s biggest clubs, but they would need to demonstrate how Mora fits into that pathway.

If the Reds can provide a credible development plan rather than simply promising a place in the squad, their position could become much stronger. For now, though, Dortmund and Benfica appear to have done more groundwork, while Liverpool remain the Premier League club to watch.