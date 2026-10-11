Liverpool planning 2027 move for William Gomes

Liverpool are mulling over signing 20-year-old Brazilian winger William Gomes from FC Porto next year.

Liverpool remain interested in signing William Gomes and continue to monitor his development, according to A Bola via Sport Witness, even though the Brazilian winger recently extended his contract with FC Porto until 2031.

The Reds still rate the 20-year-old highly after being linked with him towards the end of the summer transfer window, though initial reports lacked concrete evidence of negotiations. The latest information from Portugal suggests Gomes remains on Liverpool’s list of potential targets.

The winger’s new contract makes any transfer more complicated. Porto have extended his previous agreement by two years and increased his release clause from €80 million to €100 million. The Primeira Liga champions are therefore well-positioned to resist approaches from the Reds and other interested clubs.

Porto president Andre Villas-Boas has also addressed the attention surrounding Gomes, explaining the importance of securing the youngster’s future. The player was reportedly equally keen to commit his future to the club, meaning a departure in the immediate future appears unlikely.

Why Liverpool could push for another winger

Liverpool could nevertheless revisit their interest later in 2027 if Gomes continues to impress. The Reds have previously enjoyed success recruiting attacking talent from Porto, with Luis Diaz making a significant impact after moving to Anfield.

Gomes could follow a similar path, as Liverpool do need another winger despite having signed Bradley Barcola and Victor Munoz during the summer. Following the departure of Mohamed Salah, there is a clear need for another wide player who can take charge on the right flank and provide more producitivity from the wide areas.

Cody Gakpo, who was linked with a move away during the summer, could eventually leave the club to make room for Gomes’s arrival. However, even if the Dutchman remains at Anfield, Andoni Iraola needs more variety in his attack, which Gomes can provide with his directness and burst of pace.

His performances have strengthened his reputation. Gomes recorded 13 goals and two assists in 46 appearances across all competitions last season, while he has already contributed to four goals in his first 10 outings this term.

The Brazilian winger’s pace and directness suit multiple attacking profiles, explaining why several Premier League clubs have tracked his progress, and Newcastle United, Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea have all been linked with the FC Porto star.