Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United in transfer tussle to sign William Gomes

William Gomes has quickly emerged as one of the most closely watched young attackers in European football, with the FC Porto winger attracting serious attention from several Premier League heavyweights.

The 20-year-old Brazilian has made significant progress since moving to Portugal, prompting Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United to monitor his development closely, per Hooligan Soccer. Gomes’s market value has risen to around €30 million, although Porto are expected to demand significantly more before considering his departure.

Premier League interest in William Gomes is growing

Manchester United’s long-standing interest comes as they continue their major squad rebuild. The winger’s pace and direct style could suit their plans, particularly with Marcus Rashford not supplying the desired output from the left flank.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are assessing whether his ability to beat defenders can add another dimension to their attack. With Christos Tzolis the only specialist left winger in the squad, Mikel Arteta needs more variety, compelling Arsenal to seek a solution from the market.

Chelsea are also closely monitoring Gomes, with his age, technical ability and potential making him an attractive target for their recruitment strategy. With Jamie Gittens facing an uncertain future at Stamford Bridge amid his links with AS Roma, the Blues need a replacement.

No formal negotiations or written bids have been submitted to Porto at this stage. However, intermediaries are understood to be presenting Gomes’s profile to interested clubs, with potential approaches being considered ahead of January 2027.

Porto set starting price

Porto paid €9 million to sign Gomes at the beginning of the 2025/26 campaign and have subsequently secured his future until 2031. The Primeira Liga champions are therefore under no immediate pressure to sell. However, their financial considerations mean a substantial proposal could still be considered.

Gomes reportedly has an €80 million release clause, but Porto are prepared to negotiate from around €60 million. Any agreement could also include performance-related bonuses and future sell-on provisions and that would represent a significant return on their original investment.

The winger’s playing style explains the growing interest. Gomes is a quick, aggressive attacker who excels in 1v1 situations and possesses the acceleration to attack space behind defensive lines. His ability to cut inside and make diagonal runs also gives him several ways to influence matches.

The €60 million price tag makes this an intriguing test of how highly Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United really rate Gomes. His talent is obvious, but paying such a substantial fee for a 20-year-old still developing his game carries considerable risk.

United arguably have the clearest reason to pursue him as they reshape their attack, while Arsenal could benefit from another player capable of creating something independently. Chelsea’s interest is equally understandable given their preference for young players with significant long-term potential.

Porto hold the strongest negotiating position thanks to Gomes’s long contract. If the Brazilian continues improving, that €60 million starting point could rise quickly. The first club prepared to meet Porto’s demands may have the best chance of turning the tide their way.