Konstantinos Mavropanos attracting significant interest as agents changed

West Ham United are concerned about the future of their star defender, Konstantinos Mavropanos, as he is attracting a lot of interest.

Konstantinos Mavropanos has appointed ROOF as his new agency, sparking speculation over his future at West Ham United ahead of the next two transfer windows. The 28-year-old remains a key player for the Hammers, but his decision to change representatives could add pressure to negotiation talks as interest in his services continues to grow.

According to Florian Plettenberg, Mavropanos is one to watch over the next two transfer windows. The former Arsenal defender is under contract at West Ham until 2028, although there are currently no plans for a contract extension.

An agency change typically signals a player’s intent to explore options; for Mavropanos at 28 with one year remaining on his contract in summer 2027, a new representative could strengthen his hand in future negotiations. The development is likely to place his long-term future at West Ham under greater scrutiny.

The East London club faced uncertainty over Mavropanos’s future following their relegation to the Championship. The centre-back was heavily linked with a move away during the summer, with several clubs reportedly interested in securing his services.

Mavropanos could end up pushing for an exit in the near future

Despite interest from several clubs, he remained at London Stadium and has continued to play an important role in their campaign, but a departure could become increasingly difficult to prevent if he remains determined to return to the Premier League.

West Ham will hope to keep Mavropanos through the season, when his defensive quality could prove crucial to promotion ambitions. However, next summer the club faces a difficult situation. With only one year remaining on his contract. He will have greater control over his future, and the Hammers will be forced to cash in on him for a reduced fee.

Since joining West Ham in the summer of 2023, the former Arsenal centre-back has recorded 113 appearances, scoring eight goals and providing one assist. The Greek defender has started eight of West Ham’s nine league matches this season, while four of his goals have come during the current campaign.

Mavropanos’s agency change and the upcoming January transfer window will test West Ham’s resolve. The club will attempt to hold him through the season, but a contract extension beyond summer 2027 is now the real battleground.