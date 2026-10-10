Liverpool, Real Madrid ponder swap deal involving Florian Wirtz, Kylian Mbappe

Liverpool and Real Madrid are considering an ambitious swap deal involving the underperforming Florian Wirtz and the formidable Kylian Mbappe.

According to Fichajes, a potential Kylian Mbappe-Florian Wirtz swap deal could be discussed, with both clubs reportedly considering the idea. The German playmaker has struggled since moving to Anfield, while rumours suggest that the Frenchman may be unhappy at the Bernabeu.

Reports from Spain have raised the possibility of Mbappe considering his future at Real Madrid. The main concern stems from the lack of major success during his time at the club, having joined the Spanish giants on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer of 2024.

On an individual level, the Frenchman has performed exceptionally well, scoring an impressive 94 goals and providing 14 assists in 111 games for Real Madrid across all competitions. Those numbers reflect the stature of a top-level centre-forward, and Mbappe remains one of the best players in world football.

However, the lack of success, particularly in the Champions League, has reportedly caused some tension behind the scenes, with the Frenchman also considering the possibility of leaving in the future. The report now claims that an ambitious swap deal could see Mbappe join Liverpool, with Florian Wirtz moving to the Bernabeu.

Is a Mbappe-Wirtz swap possible?

Liverpool have reportedly held an interest in Mbappe, both recently and in 2024, when he was preparing to leave Paris Saint-Germain. In fact, several media reports suggested that Liverpool were close to signing him years ago, although the move never progressed beyond a certain point.

Now, with rumours of Mbappe’s issues at Real Madrid emerging, he might seriously consider the prospect of joining Liverpool. The Merseyside outfit are not expected to have an easy path, with several other clubs likely to pursue the French superstar. Therefore, the idea of sending Wirtz in the opposite direction could make sense if Liverpool want to tempt Real Madrid into negotiations.

The 23-year-old playmaker has endured an underwhelming spell since making his big move to Liverpool from Bayer Leverkusen last summer. While Liverpool are expecting approaches for him in the near future, they are unlikely to sell him in January, although that stance could change later.

While a swap deal between Real Madrid and Liverpool would be a rare possibility, it remains highly unlikely. Only time will tell whether the clubs will engage in such a move, although the financial aspects of the deal could prove complicated and further diminish the likelihood of it happening.