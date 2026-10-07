Liverpool line up €250 million move for Kylian Mbappe.

Liverpool are preparing an extraordinary €250 million proposal for Kylian Mbappe, with the Real Madrid superstar emerging as a potential marquee signing for the Reds in 2027.

As reported by Fichajes, Mbappe has become increasingly frustrated with the situation at Real Madrid and has decided that he wants to leave the Spanish capital next summer.

The report further claims that the Frenchman would favour a move to the Premier League, potentially opening the door for Liverpool to make an audacious approach. Mbappe remains under contract with Real Madrid until June 2028, meaning any transfer would require the Spanish giants to sanction his departure.

Liverpool can make a statement by signing Mbappe

Liverpool’s long-standing interest would represent a spectacular escalation in their recruitment ambitions. The French captain has reportedly become dissatisfied with aspects of Real Madrid’s sporting project after two-and-a-half seasons at the club. While he has already collected major honours, including the UEFA Super Cup and Intercontinental Cup, concerns over the club’s direction have allegedly contributed to his growing frustration.

There have also reportedly been tensions between Mbappe and the Madrid hierarchy over how the club has handled his Ballon d’Or ambitions and his recovery periods. Those claims remain unconfirmed, but if the Frenchman genuinely becomes available, Liverpool would face competition from Europe’s elite.

His numbers alone explain why as he has scored more than 90 goals in 110 appearances for Real Madrid, establishing himself as one of the world’s most prolific attackers.

Real Madrid preparing contingency plans?

A potential Mbappe departure would leave Real Madrid with a massive hole to fill and the Spanish giants are reportedly identifying Michael Olise as a leading candidate to replace him, with the Bayern Munich winger viewed as one of the most attractive alternatives available on the European market.

For Liverpool, meanwhile, the financial implications of a €250 million deal would be enormous. The club would need to structure the transfer carefully, with reports suggesting that significant player sales could be required to help fund the move.

Nevertheless, Liverpool could attempt to sell the project to Mbappe as an opportunity to become the undisputed face of the team and one of the Premier League’s biggest stars. Much will depend on whether the reported breakdown between Mbappe and Real Madrid is genuine. For now, the Frenchman remains committed to the Spanish club under contract until 2028.

A €250 million move for Mbappe would be spectacular, but Liverpool would need to ask themselves whether it is financially sensible rather than simply exciting. There is no question about what he would bring as Mbappe’s pace, finishing and ability to decide matches would immediately transform the Reds’ attacking ceiling.

More importantly, he would provide the kind of superstar presence that can alter the perception of a club worldwide. But the reported €250 million price tag would only be the beginning as wages, bonuses and the opportunity cost of such an investment would make this an enormous commitment.

Still, if Mbappe really wants out of Real Madrid and is determined to move to England, Liverpool have something few clubs can offer: a historic platform, Premier League exposure and the chance to build an entire project around one of football’s biggest stars. If the opportunity becomes real, it would be very difficult for the Reds to ignore.