Federico Chiesa could be tempted to join another Premier League club in January

Federico Chiesa faces an uncertain future at Liverpool heading into the January transfer window.

According to Football Insider, Chiesa could consider staying in the Premier League if Liverpool allow him to leave in January, with the Italian increasingly focused on finding regular first-team football.

The 28-year-old has endured a frustrating spell at Anfield since arriving in 2024 for £10 million from Juventus, struggling to establish himself as a consistent option. A muscle injury has also delayed his involvement this season, while the competition for attacking places means there is no guarantee of an immediate route back into Andoni Iraola’s plans.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown believes Chiesa could attract interest from elsewhere in England if Liverpool decide to sanction his departure. He has claimed that the player still possesses the pace, directness and finishing ability that made him such a dangerous attacker in Serie A. A fresh environment could potentially allow him to rediscover that level.

Federico Chiesa could extend Premier League stint

Chiesa’s preference will ultimately be shaped by the opportunities available to him. A return to Italy remains a realistic possibility, particularly because several Serie A clubs have admired him for years. However, the winger could be tempted by another Premier League challenge rather than immediately heading back home.

Chiesa already has experience of English football and would not necessarily need to start again in a new country. If another Premier League side can offer him a prominent role, the move could appeal to a player desperate to rebuild his momentum. His situation at Liverpool has become more difficult following the arrival of Bradley Barcola, which has added further competition in the wide areas.

Liverpool have a January decision to make

Although Chiesa is believed to be open to a move, Liverpool remain in control of the situation. The winger still has two years left on his contract and the club could previously have kept him beyond January. However, there is now a growing expectation that the Reds would listen to suitable offers after failing to find a buyer during the final stages of the summer window.

Iraola has had limited opportunity to properly assess Chiesa because of his injury, but the depth available to Liverpool means breaking into the starting XI could prove extremely difficult. That could leave the Italian with a decision to make once he returns to full fitness.

Chiesa’s Liverpool career has never really taken off, and the January window could provide both player and club with a sensible opportunity to reset. His Premier League experience has not produced the consistency expected, but that does not necessarily mean he cannot succeed in the competition. His explosive running, willingness to attack defenders, and ability to finish chances remain valuable qualities.

For Liverpool, allowing him to leave would make sense if Iraola does not see a significant role for him. Keeping an unhappy player who is unlikely to feature regularly benefits nobody. A move within the Premier League could actually be the most intriguing solution.

Chiesa would remain in familiar surroundings while joining a team capable of giving him the freedom and minutes he currently lacks. Liverpool’s decision will therefore be crucial, but if the right offer arrives, The 28-year-old may well decide that another Premier League club represents the best route back to his best.