Chelsea working on new deal for Josh Acheampong amid exit links

Chelsea will attempt to tie 20-year-old English youth international Josh Acheampong to a new long-term contract amid his links with Premier League clubs.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Josh Acheampong has been the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are keen on reinforcing their defensive unit by signing a versatile defender in next summer’s transfer window, and they have their sights set on the 20-year-old Chelsea prodigy.

However, a move away from Chelsea will not materialise anytime soon, as the TEAMtalk report has revealed that Xabi Alonso has intervened and wants Acheampong to be a part of his long-term project at the West London club. The update has also revealed that apart from Liverpool, seven other clubs have been interested in the Englishman, who may soon sign a new deal with Chelsea.

The rapid rise of Josh Acheampong

Josh Acheampong is the latest promising wonderkid to graduate from Chelsea’s fabled academy and break into the team’s first-team squad. The Blues have produced many world-class prodigies in the last 20 years, though many have had to remain patient due to the stacked squads over the years. However, the youngster has been impressive in his limited outings for the West London club.

The 20-year-old enjoyed his breakthrough in the senior setup in the 2024/25 season, and he has become an asset due to his ability to play across the backline. The English defender has made 50 appearances for Chelsea thus far, amassing over 2,000 minutes of game time. He has been a regular in the early days of the 2026/27 season, having already featured six times this term. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs.

Explaining Liverpool’s interest

Josh Acheampong has been on Liverpool’s wishlist for a long time. The continued interest is logical, as Andoni Iraola needs a solution to almost every defensive position. With Virgil van Dijk in the twilight of his career, the Reds must start the veteran Dutch defender’s succession planning.

Acheampong, as a specialist centre-back, already has sufficient Premier League experience despite his young age to hit the ground, with the physical profile to partner Jeremy Jacquet in central defence. Additionally, the young Englishman’s ability to play as a right-back adds to his appeal, as he can initially slot in as the first-choice right-back before taking over from van Dijk as Jacquet’s central defensive partner.

However, a deal is not possible, with Chelsea not relenting from their long-term stance of not being willing to entertain bids for the 20-year-old English defender. With Xabi Alonso already handing him regular game time, Acheampong’s succession planning at Chelsea is well advanced, with contract talks set to begin soon.