Liverpool, five others fail with enquiry for Josh Acheampong

Liverpool are interested in signing 20-year-old Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong this summer, but a deal is unlikely to materialise.

Josh Acheampong has been linked with a move away from Chelsea ahead of the summer transfer window, and Liverpool have made enquiries for him. According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea have turned down all approaches for the young defender.

The Blues have constantly maintained that they have no intention of letting him leave, as per reports. Acheampong is highly rated at Stamford Bridge, and they view him as an important part of the future. However, it is unclear whether the young defender wants to continue at the club.

The Englishman has struggled for regular opportunities at Chelsea this season. He has played just over 600 minutes in the Premier League and needs to play more often to continue his development and fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench at a big club like Chelsea will not benefit him.

Can Liverpool convince Acheampong to join?

Liverpool can potentially promise him more opportunities, considering Ibrahima Konate is leaving as a free agent. Additionally, they need more depth in the right-back department, which explains the reported interest in Acheampong. The 20-year-old is a right-back who can also play as a central defender. His versatility would be an added bonus.

Players like Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong have struggled with fitness issues this season. So, Liverpool can do with an alternative to the duo. The 20-year-old could be the ideal utility man for them. If Liverpool can promise him regular opportunities, the defender may be attracted to the idea of joining them, as he will get to compete in the UEFA Champions League, which Chelsea cannot offer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea have endured a disappointing 2025/26 campaign, and they will look to bounce back next season. They need to improve the team, and keeping one of their best young prospects at the club would be ideal. However, they must find a suitable role for him in the team. He will not want to wait around on the bench.

Meanwhile, apart from Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, AC Milan, and Juventus have made enquiries for the young defender, only for Chelsea to slam the door on any potential move. So, bar a dramatic change of heart, the English youth international will not leave the West London outfit this summer.