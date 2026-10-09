Jaydee Canvot could be open to PSG move

Crystal Palace are increasingly aware that keeping hold of 20-year-old French defender Jaydee Canvot.

According to a report by Football Insider, it could become difficult if Paris Saint-Germain turn their long-standing interest into a serious offer next summer.

The 20-year-old has established himself as an important part of Palace’s defence since arriving from Toulouse for £20million in 2025. His progress has not gone unnoticed, with PSG having tracked him even before his move to England.

Former Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has now warned that the French champions could present a particularly difficult proposition for Palace to resist. A return to France, combined with the opportunity to play for one of Europe’s leading clubs, could prove tempting for Canvot but for now, however, Palace have no intention of encouraging his departure.

Crystal Palace’s plans with Jaydee Canvot under pressure

Canvot has made 41 appearances for Crystal Palace and played an important role in their Conference League success last season. His increasing involvement has also made him a significant part of Pierre Sage’s plans. Palace rejected an approach from PSG during the summer and remain determined to protect their investment. They believe Canvot still has considerable room for improvement and that regular Premier League football is providing the ideal environment for his development.

The problem is that PSG’s interest appears to have genuine substance. There is currently no indication of an imminent formal bid, but Palace know the situation could change quickly if PSG decide to make Canvot a priority.

The defender’s situation has also become intertwined with some of the scrutiny surrounding Sage. Canvot was dropped against Ipswich following criticism of his display against Fulham, before returning against Leeds and producing an excellent performance. That episode has added another layer to the wider situation at Selhurst Park, although Canvot’s long-term importance to the club remains clear.

Can Palace retain their rising talent?

Palace’s strongest argument is that Canvot is playing regularly, developing and becoming increasingly important. PSG, however, can offer something very different and for a young French defender, the prospect of returning home to compete for major domestic and European honours could be difficult to ignore.

Much could therefore depend on the size and timing of any proposal. Palace are under no pressure to sell, but a sufficiently ambitious offer could test their resolve. This feels less like an immediate transfer story and more like a warning for Crystal Palace. Canvot has reached the stage where his development is attracting attention from clubs capable of changing the conversation very quickly.

If Canvot remains convinced that his development is best served at Selhurst Park, Palace have a strong case for keeping him. If PSG eventually make a major financial and sporting proposal, though, the decision becomes considerably harder. For now, Palace hold the advantage but the real test will come if PSG decide to act.