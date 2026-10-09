Everton, Leeds United run rule over Tommy Lonergan as international break heroics overseen

Tommy Lonergan has given his growing list of admirers another reason to take notice after producing a standout performance for Ireland Under-21s against England.

As per TEAMtalk, Lonergan’s performance was watched by several clubs. The 22-year-old scored twice as Ireland stunned England 3-1 in Cork, delivering the kind of display that could accelerate interest ahead of the January transfer window.

Several Premier League clubs were represented at Turner’s Cross, with Everton and Leeds United among those understood to have been keeping a close eye on the Waterford forward. The scouting presence did not go unnoticed. Sunderland, Brentford and Brighton were also represented, meaning Lonergan had an opportunity to impress representatives from five Premier League clubs in a single evening and he certainly took it.

England’s side contained several players already regarded as significant Premier League prospects, including Archie Gray, Josh King and Tyler Dibling. Yet Lonergan was the player who ultimately stole the spotlight, repeatedly troubling England’s defence before finding the net twice.

Lonergan’s rapid rise continues

The performance was another significant step in what has been a remarkable period of development for Lonergan. The forward came through the St Patrick’s Athletic academy before moving to Fleetwood Town in 2024. He returned to Ireland a year later, joining Waterford, who share ownership ties with his former English club.

That decision has proved hugely beneficial as Lonergan has flourished since returning home and has scored 15 goals during 2026, establishing himself as one of the most productive young attacking players in Irish football. His latest international performance has now given Premier League scouts another opportunity to assess whether that form can translate to English football.

For Everton, the forward could represent an interesting attacking option as they continue to assess the depth of their squad. Leeds United, meanwhile, have also been monitoring emerging attacking talent and could see Lonergan as a player capable of developing into a useful Premier League option.

January opportunity on the cards?

Waterford will understandably want to retain their prized attacker, but the increasing attention could make a January approach difficult to ignore. Lonergan’s combination of goalscoring form and his ability to produce on the international stage has transformed his status over the past year.

For now, no move has been agreed and there is no indication that Waterford are actively pushing him towards the exit. But with five Premier League clubs already watching, that could change quickly. Scoring twice against a team containing several highly regarded Premier League players gives his growing reputation considerably more weight. His 15 goals in 2026 suggest the England display was not an isolated moment either.

For Everton and Leeds United, there is an obvious attraction in identifying a player before his price rises significantly. Lonergan has already experienced English football with Fleetwood and a return would not involve the same level of adaptation required for some overseas prospects. The Ireland Under-21 victory may have been Lonergan’s biggest audition yet, and he passed it emphatically.