Club Brugge will demand €35 million to consider Joaquin Seys sale

Club Brugge will demand around €35 million to consider parting ways with 21-year-old Belgian international Joaquin Seys next year.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Joaquin Seys remains the subject of interest from Manchester United after they considered a summer deal. The Red Devils are eager to bolster their defensive unit by signing a left-back next year, and they have regularly scouted the 21-year-old Club Brugge defender in the early phase of the 2026/27 season.

Per TEAMtalk, Club Brugge would prefer not to sell Seys, though they have set their asking price to cash in on the youngster. Meanwhile, Manchester United will face stiff competition from Newcastle United in the race to sign Seys.

Who is Joaquin Seys?

Joaquin Seys is the latest promising prospect to rise in prominence in his homeland. The 21-year-old is part of the latest generation of footballers from his country that are pushing to restore the national team back to the upper echelons of international football. Having risen through the ranks at Club Brugge for over a decade, he broke into the first-team squad at the onset of the 2024/25 season.

The Belgian international has made over 100 appearances for Club Brugge thus far, chipping in with seven goals and 12 assists, an impressive output for a full-back. The progress in the final third has been clear in the early days of the 2026/27 season, as he has provided four assists in only nine outings. Meanwhile, his exploits have piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

Explaining Manchester United’s interest

Manchester United wanted to sign Joaquin Seys in the summer transfer window, but a deal did not materialise. The continued interest reflects the club’s pressing need to sign a left-back in one of the next two transfer windows, preferable in January, as Luke Shaw is the only specialist for the position in Michael Carrick’s squad.

While Patrick Dorgu has recently played as a left-back in a few games, he has been transitioning into a winger under Carrick. So, Manchester United need a young left-back who can initially share game time with Shaw before taking over as the undisputed first-choice starter in the position. Seys fits the bill with his age profile and ability to make an impact in the final third.

The Newcastle United involvement

Newcastle United’s interest in Seys is surprising, though it may have been caused by Manchester United’s continued interest in Lewis Hall. Meanwhile, Club Brugge’s asking price of €35 million is not excessive for a player of the Belgian full-back’s quality. Manchester United should have the funds to afford a deal when they address the left-back problem.