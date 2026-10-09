Arsenal line up January move for Rodrygo, Real Madrid unwilling to sell

Arsenal are gearing up to make a move for Rodrygo in January, but Real Madrid have no intention of selling him.

Arsenal are preparing a January approach for Real Madrid’s Rodrygo, but the Merengues have ruled out selling the Brazilian winger. According to a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Gunners are in contact with the 25-year-old attacker’s representatives, though Los Blancos want him to remain until at least the end of the season.

Arsenal have been seeking a specialist left winger to compete with Christos Tzolis for the starting berth in Mikel Arteta’s system. The North London club sold Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli during the summer but managed to bring in only one replacement, leaving them keen to address the remaining gap in their attacking options.

The player’s ability to operate on both flanks as well as up top would offer great tactical flexibility for Arteta. Rodrygo has been on Arsenal’s radar for some time, but prising him away won’t be easy.

He has made 297 appearances for Real Madrid since joining them from Santos back in 2019 and has contributed towards 128 goals. The 25-year-old winger suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury in March 2026, but the Gunners have continued monitoring his progress.

Real Madrid won’t sell Rodrygo in January

However, any January move appears difficult, as Real Madrid have informed his representatives they will not entertain a loan or permanent transfer in January. Manager Jose Mourinho reportedly wants Rodrygo to remain in Madrid while he completes his rehabilitation and works towards regaining full fitness.

The Spanish giants want him fit for the decisive stages, unwilling to lose their established attacker mid-campaign. Rodrygo is also understood to favour staying at Real Madrid until the summer of 2027, making an immediate move to the Premier League even less likely.

The Merengues have not yet set an asking price and are unlikely to do so until evaluating his performances after his return. Real Madrid’s stance leaves little room for negotiation. Arsenal’s hierarchy is preparing contingency plans for a summer advance if Rodrygo accelerates his rehabilitation, though Los Blancos’ resolve to keep their Brazilian attacker ensures no January breakthrough.