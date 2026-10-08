Tottenham accelerating move to beat Chelsea in Roberto Fernandez race

Tottenham could push ahead with their interest in Roberto Fernandez, as Chelsea could compete with their London rivals for the Espanyol striker.

According to TEAMtalk, Roberto Fernandez is being closely monitored by Tottenham ahead of the January window, as Roberto De Zerbi is likely to push the club to sign a new striker. The Espanyol star is also of interest to Chelsea, with Spurs now expected to move forward with their pursuit of the La Liga sensation.

Roberto Fernandez is one goal away from matching his tally from last season, when he scored seven in 38 games. This term, he already has six in seven La Liga matches, which also earned him his Spain debut during the international break, where he played the full 90 minutes against Czechia.

His physical attributes, direct running, and ability to operate as a genuine focal point are particularly appealing to Premier League clubs, which have already pushed Tottenham towards considering a January move for the striker.

Chelsea are also named as suitors for the 24-year-old in-form striker, as Xabi Alonso may look to add more firepower and competition for Joao Pedro. While neither London club is in a position to offer Champions League football, any move for Fernandez will depend on which side can offer him a prominent role and a chance to keep developing, which is where Spurs may have the edge.

Tottenham to push for Roberto Fernandez

Tottenham are now ready to accelerate their pursuit of the 24-year-old Spaniard, as Roberto De Zerbi wants a new forward. There are suggestions they could sell a few players to fund a new centre-forward in January, with Richarlison firmly on the list of possible departures.

Spurs are desperate to sell the Brazilian, and if they are successful in the winger market in that regard, Fernandez could become a viable option to replace Richarlison. Espanyol are in a strong position if clubs like Tottenham or Chelsea come calling, with the Spanish attacker tied down to a deal until 2031.

While the price point is unclear at this stage, Espanyol will demand a significant fee, as the player could be tempted by a switch to the Premier League. Tottenham could be an attractive option for the 24-year-old, who may feel that joining the North Londoners would give him better exposure for his long-term career at the top level, as well as with the Spain national team.