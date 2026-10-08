Aston Villa in transfer tussle to sign Luis Fragozo, eyeing 2028 move

Aston Villa are interested in investing in young Ecuadorian talent Luis Fragozo, and they have already enquired about the player.

According to Federacion Postera via Nicolas Ayala, Aston Villa are among the clubs seriously interested in the Ecuadorian teenager Luis Fragozo. The attacking talent plays for Emelec in South America, and the Premier League club have enquired to understand the conditions of any possible deal for the 16-year-old wonderkid.

It is not unusual for Premier League clubs to secure deals for young talents from elsewhere and plan for the future. In Aston Villa’s case, they are now aggressively pursuing a policy of scouting and signing players who fit their long-term plans, which has led them to Ecuadorian prodigy Luis Fragozo.

The West Midlands outfit have reportedly made an enquiry for the 16-year-old wonderkid in an attempt to secure an early deal. Fragozo plays for Ecuadorian side Emelec, and if Aston Villa move beyond the initial contact phase and agree a deal, the attacking talent could arrive once he turns 18.

Fragozo prefers to play as a right winger and, despite his young age, he has already made 40 senior appearances for Emelec. He is also capable of playing across the frontline, even as a striker, which adds to his value and gives his next club scope to develop him in the right way. In this case, Aston Villa are seriously interested.

Aston Villa eyeing South American talents

Fragozo is not the only notable talent on Aston Villa’s radar, as they are also targeting several other names, including a few more experienced professionals. One of those is Athletico Paranaense attacker Kevin Viveros, as Unai Emery targets someone who can adapt to the system immediately.

Paraguayan teenager Mauro Coronel is also a reported target, which shows that Aston Villa are very active in the South American market. Overall, the Villans are targeting moves that will help them build for both the present and the future, with the aim of keeping the team competitive.

A mix of experienced players and younger talents would help the club maintain balance. In Fragozo’s case, he is an emerging talent with limited experience, but one of the few who already has significant senior-level experience at such a young age.