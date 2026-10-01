Aston Villa in regular contact to discuss Kevin Viveros move

Aston Villa are maintaining regular contact over a potential move for Kevin Viveros.

A report by Fichajes has suggested that the Colombian forward has attracted growing Premier League attention after a prolific campaign in Brazil. Sunderland are also following the Athletico Paranaense attacker, while clubs from Russia and Saudi Arabia have been monitoring his situation.

Viveros has become one of the standout attacking players in the Brasileirao, and his performances are beginning to put pressure on Athletico Paranaense to decide how much it would take to part with him.

Kevin Viveros attracting European interest

The 26-year-old joined Athletico Paranaense in July 2025 and remains under contract until 2028. His numbers this season explain the growing interest. Viveros has registered 19 goals and four assists in 32 appearances, including 18 goals in 26 league matches. That gives him 22 direct goal contributions.

His importance to Athletico is difficult to overlook as he has accounted for more than 40 per cent of the club’s league goals, while his performances have also earned him a first senior Colombia appearance. Athletico have already demonstrated their reluctance to sell cheaply.

Flamengo and Corinthians reportedly made offers worth around £13 million earlier in 2026, but those approaches were rejected. The Brazilian club are now understood to value Viveros in the region of £25-35 million, while discussions over an improved contract and a new release clause are also underway.

Aston Villa must splash the cash

Sunderland are assessing whether they can structure a potential deal around instalments and performance-related payments, while Aston Villa continue to keep close tabs on the forward. That competition could become significant if Viveros maintains his current scoring rate through the final stages of the Brasileirao.

For Aston Villa, his versatility and productivity would make him an intriguing attacking option. The club are expected to continue monitoring him before deciding whether to make their interest concrete.

Viveros is an interesting name because his numbers are impossible to dismiss. Nineteen league goals is a serious number, particularly for a player operating in one of South America’s most competitive divisions. Villa would, however, need to look beyond the statistics. Moving from Brazil to the Premier League is a substantial adjustment, and the Colombian would be arriving at 26 rather than as a developmental teenager.

That could actually work in his favour: he has already built a body of senior experience and appears comfortable carrying an attacking burden. His direct style and eye for goal could give Aston Villa another route through difficult matches.

The reported £25-35 million price is the bigger question. Villa would need to decide whether this is sustained elite-level production or a particularly strong spell worth paying a premium for. Sunderland’s interest could make that decision even more complicated.