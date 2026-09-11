Kevin Viveros set to sign new Atletico Madrid deal after Aston Villa links

Kevin Viveros is on the verge of signing a new contract with Athletico Paranaense after the two clubs struck a verbal agreement.

According to a report by Sport Witness, Aston Villa and Sunderland have been interested in Kevin Viveros. The two clubs were keen on reinforcing their offensive units by signing a striker in the summer transfer window, and they had their sights set on the 26-year-old Athletico Paranaense attacker.

Per Sport Witness, Aston Villa and Sunderland established contact to discuss a possible move for the South American striker. However, according to a report by ESPN Brazil, Viveros has agreed new terms with Athletico Paranaense, though a departure remains possible in 2027.

Who is Kevin Viveros?

Kevin Viveros has evolved into a productive striker since joining Athletico Paranaense from Atletico Nacional in July 2025. The 26-year-old spent most of his professional career in Colombia before moving to Brazil last year, and he has made significant progress in the last 14 months.

Viveros has been exceptional in the 2026 season, scoring 18 goals and providing four assists in 31 appearances across all competitions, contributing to a goal every 121 minutes. Meanwhile, his progress has piqued the attention of several well-known clubs, particularly from the Premier League.

European adventure on the horizon?

Aston Villa’s interest in Kevin Viveros made sense. The Villans were scouring the market for a striker, as Ollie Watkins faced an uncertain future at Villa Park before eventually joining Al-Hilal. While Nicolas Jackson has replaced Watkins at the West Midlands club, they can still do with another striker next year, as Tammy Abraham’s struggles since arriving from Besiktas leave room for another option in the forward line.

As for Sunderland, Regis Le Bris has several strikers in his squad, with Brian Brobbey and Wilson Isidor making their mark this year. However, with the Black Cats participating in European football, they can do with another striker, making Viveros an option worth considering.

A deal next year may be on the cards, as the ESPN Brazil report has suggested that ESPN Brazil reports Athletico Paranaense expect to sell Viveros in 2027 after his contract renewal boosts his market value. Should Aston Villa or Sunderland table competitive offers before the summer window, a deal will materialise.