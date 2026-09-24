Aston Villa working to steal a march on Brighton & Hove Albion in Mauro Coronel chase.

Aston Villa are stepping up their interest in Mauro Coronel as they look to challenge Brighton & Hove Albion for one of Paraguay’s most closely watched young defenders.

Brighton are currently regarded as the frontrunners in the race to sign the 18-year-old, but Aston Villa remain firmly in the picture and could look to make their move once Coronel’s commitments with Club Nacional Asuncion come to an end. Any transfer is unlikely to happen before the conclusion of the Paraguayan season, with Nacional determined to retain the teenager until then.

Aston Villa keeping close watch on Mauro Coronel

Coronel has enjoyed a breakthrough campaign with Nacional, establishing himself as a regular starter despite being only 18. The 6ft 2in centre-back has attracted attention for his aerial ability, composure when playing out from the back and defensive consistency. His progress has also been recognised at international level, with Coronel representing Paraguay’s Under-20 side.

His performances throughout 2026 have resulted in scouts from several Premier League clubs attending Nacional matches, although Brighton have emerged as the most prominent suitor so far. Villa, however, have continued to monitor his development closely.

The club’s interest fits with a wider recruitment strategy focused on identifying young talent who can develop over time rather than immediately demanding a first-team role. Coronel’s regular senior football in Paraguay could provide an attractive foundation for such a move.

Contract situation could trigger transfer battle

The timing of Coronel’s contract is another reason why his situation is attracting so much attention. His current agreement with Nacional expires at the end of December. That means the Paraguayan club face the prospect of losing one of their most promising young players without a transfer fee once his contract expires.

According to a report by TEAMtalk, Nacional’s priority is to keep Coronel until the end of the domestic campaign and allow him to complete the season as an important member of the first team. Alongside Brighton and Aston Villa, other Premier League clubs have monitored the defender throughout 2026, while several La Liga sides have now also entered the picture. Nacional officials are aware of the growing interest but have stressed that no formal agreement has been reached with any club.

Europe move expected after Paraguayan season

Coronel’s representatives have previously confirmed that European clubs have been following him for some time, while indicating that a significant transfer will come when the timing is right. For the moment, that timing appears to be after the Paraguayan campaign.

Rather than rushing the defender into a move midway through his breakthrough season, Nacional want him to continue receiving regular first-team minutes before considering his next step. That approach means the battle between Brighton, Villa and the other interested clubs could intensify once the domestic season concludes.

For Aston Villa, getting involved early could be important if Brighton’s current position as frontrunners is to be challenged. The same applies to the other European clubs now gathering information on the defender. With Coronel’s contract expiring in December, the next few months could ultimately determine where one of Paraguay’s most promising young defenders begins the next chapter of his career.