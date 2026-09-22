Aston Villa rival Brighton & Hove Albion in Mauro Coronel chase

Aston Villa have joined Brighton & Hove Albion in monitoring Paraguayan centre-back Mauro Coronel, with the teenager emerging as one of South America’s most closely watched young defensive prospects.

TEAMtalk claim that Brighton are among the clubs tracking Coronel, who has established himself as a regular starter for Club Nacional Asunción despite being only 18. Villa have also been following his progress closely, with their recruitment team viewing the right-footed defender as a potential long-term addition to their defensive ranks.

Premier League clubs monitor Mauro Coronel

Born in May 2008, Coronel has already made the jump into senior football in Paraguay’s Primera División. Standing at 6ft 2in, the centre-back has attracted attention for his aerial ability, composure when playing out from the back and strength in defensive situations. His progress has also been aided by international experience, having represented Paraguay at both Under-17 and Under-20 level.

Brighton are understood to be among the clubs most closely monitoring the youngster. Their established recruitment model of identifying promising players at an early age and developing them before potentially introducing them to Premier League football makes Coronel a natural fit for their approach. However, Brighton are facing competition from several English clubs, with scouts understood to have watched the defender throughout 2026.

A move is not expected to happen immediately, with interested clubs likely to wait until Coronel’s current campaign has concluded before deciding whether to make a formal approach.

Aston Villa tracking defensive prospect

Villa’s interest adds another Premier League dimension to the youngster’s growing list of admirers. The club’s recruitment department has been assessing options for the future, and Coronel’s age means he could potentially be developed gradually rather than being expected to make an immediate first-team impact.

His physical profile and ability to remain composed in possession are particularly attractive qualities for a defender who could eventually be developed within Unai Emery’s system. Coronel’s representative, Renato Bittar, has confirmed that European clubs have been watching the teenager for some time.

The agent also stressed the importance of Coronel continuing to play regularly, noting that starting matches at 18 is crucial to his development. Nacional are expected to demand a significant fee if formal offers arrive, given the defender’s age, potential and increasing profile.

Coronel’s future remains open

There is currently no indication that a deal with either Brighton or Villa is imminent, but the level of Premier League interest represents a significant development in Coronel’s career. The teenager has only recently established himself at senior level, making continued first-team football an important part of his development.

A move to England before the end of 2026 remains possible, although any interested club will need to balance its desire to secure the prospect with the need to ensure he continues receiving regular competitive football. Coronel is an intriguing name to watch because his senior breakthrough has come unusually early. At 18, regularly starting in a top-flight environment gives him an important foundation before making a potentially much bigger move.

Brighton and Aston Villa offer different but equally interesting pathways for a young defender, while Coronel’s representatives appear determined not to rush the process. The priority should be continued development and regular football. If he maintains his current trajectory, the interest from Premier League clubs could turn into concrete offers later in the year.