Arsenal, Manchester United vying for Christian Kofane, in contact

Arsenal and Manchester United are keen on signing 20-year-old Cameroonian international Christian Kofane from Bundesliga club Bayer Leverkusen next year.

According to a report by Sport BILD, via Sport Witness, Aston Villa, Everton, and Newcastle United were interested in Christian Kofane in the summer transfer window, but they faced rejection from Bayer Leverkusen. The Bundesliga giants now face another challenge, as several high-profile clubs have joined the race to sign the 20-year-old striker.

Per Sport BILD, Arsenal and Manchester United have been in contact with Kofane’s entourage “for a while”. The report adds that the youngster has yet to sign a new contract with Bayer Leverkusen, and the stalling talks with the Bundesliga outfit comes as good news for the Premier League clubs.

Who is Christian Kofane?

Christian Kofane has established himself as one of the best young prospects in the Bundesliga since joining Bayer Leverkusen from Albacete last summer. Though the Cameroonian striker produced modest returns in his debut season with Die Werkself, he has shown flashes of brilliance and displayed genuine promise.

The 20-year-old has made 50 appearances for Bayer Leverkusen thus far while chipping in with 10 goals and 9 assists. Kofane has been impressive at the onset of the 2026/27 season despite not being a first-choice starter, having scored three goals in only 178 minutes of game time. Meanwhile, the youngster’s progress has piqued the attention of several high-profile clubs, particularly from the Preimer League.

Premier League move on the horizon?

Christian Kofane has been on Arsenal’s radar for an extended period. The continued interest makes sense, as the Gunners are concerned about Viktor Gyokeres, leaving Kai Havertz as the only other striker in Mikel Arteta’s squad. Recent reports have suggested that Arsenal may be open to Gyokeres’s departure if his struggles continue, and that may create a vacancy which Kofane can occupy.

As for Manchester United, the Red Devils also hold a long-standing interest in the Bayer Leverkusen prospect. They need a viable alternative to Benjamin Sesko, as Joshua Zirkzee has struggled to establish himself under Michael Carrick. With the Dutch attacker facing an uncertain future at Old Trafford, Manchester United must replace him with a more productive striker.

The report makes no mention of a potential asking price from Bayer Leverkusen. However, amid stalling contact talks between the Bundesliga club and the Cameroonian international, Arsenal and Manchester United will sense the opportunity to secure his services and land a long-term striker solution.