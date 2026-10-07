Hull City poised to demand £40 million for Konstantinos Tzolakis amid Liverpool links

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Hull City goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis as they assess their long-term options between the posts.

However, any move for the Greece international could require a substantial investment as per a report by Spanish outlet Fichajes.

The 23-year-old only arrived at Hull City during the summer, joining from Olympiacos in a deal worth around £20 million. His performances since moving to England have quickly attracted attention, with several clean-sheet displays helping establish his reputation in the Premier League.

Liverpool’s interest is therefore understandable, although Hull have little reason to consider selling so soon after bringing him to the club. The Tigers are understood to have placed a valuation of around £40 million on their goalkeeper.

That figure is also influenced by the terms of his original transfer as Olympiacos retained a 15 per cent sell-on clause, meaning Hull would have a significant financial incentive to demand a premium if interest from Liverpool develops into a formal approach. Tzolakis’ performances have also caught the attention of Tottenham Hotspur, giving Hull further leverage should competition for his signature increase.

Liverpool’s difficult goalkeeper pursuit

Liverpool’s situation between the posts makes any potential move complicated. Andoni iraola’s squad already contains Alisson Becker, Giorgi Mamardashvili and Vítezslav Jaros, while Lucca Brughmans is also set to join in 2027. That means Liverpool are unlikely to make a serious move for Tzolakis without first resolving their own goalkeeping situation. A departure during the summer of 2027 could, however, create an opening for the Greek.

Tzolakis’ age is another attraction as at 23, he has considerable room to develop, while his experience with Olympiacos and Greece means he would not be arriving in England as an entirely untested prospect. Hull, meanwhile, are under no immediate pressure to sell. Having invested heavily in the goalkeeper only months ago, they can afford to wait and see how his Premier League development progresses before considering any offers.

Tzolakis has the age profile Liverpool usually like for a long-term investment, and his early performances suggest there is plenty of potential to work with. The problem is that Liverpool are already well stocked in goal. Alisson remains an elite option, while Mamardashvili was signed with the future in mind. Paying £40 million for another goalkeeper would therefore require a clear change in the club’s hierarchy between the posts.

Hull have a young goalkeeper who is performing well, a long-term asset and a strong negotiating position and there is no obvious reason to sell cheaply. If Liverpool eventually decide Tzolakis is their preferred long-term option, they may have to pay the premium. £40 million is a steep price, but Hull know that Premier League goalkeeping talent rarely comes cheaply.