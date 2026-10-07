Fiorentina worried about Liverpool interest in Cher Ndour, price revealed

Fiorentina are worried about Premier League giant Liverpool’s interest in their midfield sensation Cher Ndour.

Liverpool are monitoring Fiorentina midfielder Cher Ndour ahead of a potential transfer, according to La Repubblica via SportWitness, with the Italian club now worried about losing their 22-year-old to the Reds.

Fiorentina are growing concerned about the increasing attention Ndour’s impressive development is attracting from Europe’s elite clubs. Crystal Palace already tested their resolve during the summer by making a formal offer for Ndour.

However, the Serie A club rejected the proposal and considered the midfielder effectively unsellable at the time. That stance could now be tested again, with Liverpool reportedly stepping into the race if Ndour continues his rapid development.

Juventus are also understood to be monitoring the midfielder, meaning competition for his signature could grow in the coming months. Fiorentina would reportedly require an offer in the region of €35 million to even consider selling Ndour.

His valuation has increased since Palace made their approach, and the Italian club could use growing interest to create an auction for one of their most valuable young players.

Ndour has enjoyed an impressive period both at club level and with Italy, playing an important role in helping Fiorentina secure Serie A survival last season. His performances contributed to a senior Italy call-up during the summer, and he has continued his progress this season with seven appearances and two goal contributions.

His biggest moment came during this international break, when he scored an extraordinary goal from more than 70 yards for Italy Under-21s.

Since joining Fiorentina at the start of 2025, Ndour has made 63 appearances and contributed to 12 goals, with his physicality and ability to cover significant ground making him an increasingly attractive option in midfield.

Why Liverpool could go after Ndour?

The Merseyside club have particular reason to keep an eye on his development. The Reds did not directly replace Curtis Jones during the summer, instead placing their trust in academy graduates to provide additional midfield depth.

That approach has worked so far, but Alexis Mac Allister’s departure could eventually force Liverpool to seek another high-quality option in the middle of the pitch. The Argentine international’s contract situation has complicated matters, and he could be on his way out next summer.

Ndour’s age also makes him an appealing target. At 22, the midfielder still has considerable room for development and could potentially improve significantly with regular Premier League football.